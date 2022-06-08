Does Shiloh Jolie Pitt have TikTok? Celebrity daughter’s dancing goes viral

Videos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt dancing have gone viral on TikTok, leaving fans with one question. Does Shiloh Jolie Pitt even have TikTok?

As TikTok continues to gain popularity with celebrities, their children have also found a community full of fans of their own. One example would be North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Now, Shiloh Jolie Pitt has gone viral on the short-form video app thanks to a variety of channels uploading clips of her hip-hop style dancing.

But does Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh even have TikTok? Here’s everything we know.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt on TikTok

At the time of writing, it appears Shiloh Jolie Pitt does not have her own TikTok profile. However, she does have her own Instagram profile for those interested in following her.

Videos have been uploaded via several fan accounts (mainly @shilohpitt) of Shiloh doing hip-hop-style dance moves, and everyone is loving it. The videos appear to be sourced from a YouTube channel named after the 16-year-old, but it’s unknown if it actually belongs to her.

One of the viral videos shows Shiloh dancing to Lizzo’s popular ‘About damn time.‘

In another video, she danced to “yeah!” by Usher and Lil Jon — which has amassed thousands of views in less than 24 hours.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their love for the 16-year-old’s dancing talents with comments like “She is a good dancer,” “that’s so good,” and “Wow, the ending is everything! I’m so happy for her! She found her passion!”

Though Shiloh doesn’t have her own TikTok account, it’s clear that fans would love to see her join the platform whenever she feels ready.

