Love is Blind Season 4 is set to begin soon, but you may be wondering whether contestants get paid for appearing on the show. Here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix’s popular reality dating show Love is Blind sees a group of contestants placed in purpose-built pods, where they can communicate with each other using only their voices.

The social experiment has been entertaining fans around the world for three seasons, and it’s returning for a fourth on March 24.

While watching the show, you may have wondered whether the cast is getting paid for being on the show, and if they do, how much? Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 starts on March 24

Do Love is Blind contestants get paid?

Yes, Love is Blind contestants do get paid to be on the show, however, it reportedly isn’t a huge amount.

A source from the show reportedly told Women’s Health: “The participants are paid little if anything. They are truly in it to find love!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, according to a lawsuit filed by Season 2’s Jeremy Hartwell in 2022, contestants are paid $1000 a week, and up to $8000 for the length of the show. They reportedly worked up to 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, it’s not clear how those figures have changed in later seasons.

The first five episodes of Season 4 of Love is Blind is set to release on March 24, with new episodes to be released each week on Fridays. You can check out the full schedule here.

Article continues after ad

A whole new cast of singles is set to join the show, and fans already can’t wait to see which relationships are formed.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.