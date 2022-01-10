djWHEAT blames xQc’s “worthless” management amid Twitch DMCA drama

Twitch’s Head of Community Marcus ‘djWHEAT’ Graham slammed xQc’s management in a series of tweets. According to the employee, the streamer’s team is to blame for allowing him to continue to watch copyrighted material among the TV show meta drama.

Twitch’s popular TV show meta was rocked in January 2022 when Hasan Piker received a DMCA strike for watching MasterChef numerous times on stream. The copyright takedown followed Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys being banned after hosting an Avatar: The Last Airbender broadcast a day earlier.

Speaking out about the drama, Twitch employee Marcus Graham directly hit out at the management of one of the site’s top creators, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, for allowing him to jeopardize his own career. DjWHEAT also called the Canadian’s team “worthless” and to blame for not looking out for the streamer’s best interests.

djWHEAT blames xQc’s management amid copyright drama

Following Hasan Piker’s surprising DMCA strike on January 8, a discussion broke out on social media about Twitch streamers watching copyrighted material live such as TV shows and movies. Twitch employee Marcus Graham jumped into the debate and argued that streamers like xQc are putting their channels in jeopardy and have management not looking out for them.

“Lots of people are getting on xQc for continuing to stream content he doesn’t own but maybe it’s time to start pointing out just how worthless his own management team must be to let it happen,” he tweeted. “Who is actually looking out for these creators’ careers? Even if his management was just wanting to make money off him, you would think they would see this as putting that at risk. So if they don’t care and they aren’t even greedy, what in the hell are they? What are they actually doing for him and other creators?”

DjWHEAT then explained that most managers would be stepping in if their client was putting their career at risk. “A real management team would be putting a stop to anything that could jeopardize their client’s career and ability to make money. Anything less and you are under bad management,” he continued.

Former Twitch Community Manager of Education Shannon ‘ShannonZKiller’ Plante also weighed in on the TV show meta debate and had harsh words for one of the site’s most popular creators, Pokimane. Addressing her January 7 suspension for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender, the former employee did not hold back.

“Considering how Pokimane owns a management company and still did this s**t to herself, I’d say these fools are beyond saving,” she replied.

Lengyel responded to Marcus Graham’s tweets during his live broadcast and questioned why people were getting so angry over him watching anime.

“Where was all this energy when DisguisedToast was watching 150 episodes of Naruto while literally sleeping on stream?” he asked.

“I watched three hours of content and the internet loses its mind. Toast literally had a library of the most distributed anime in America for like 150 episodes and nobody blinks an eye. I watch five episodes, and the internet is having a f**king seizure!”

At the time of writing, Twitch has not made an official statement on the TV show meta. It should also be pointed out that Marcus ‘djWHEAT‘ Graham announced his retirement from the streaming platform in November 2021. He is officially stepping down from his role sometime in January 2022.

Only time will tell whether the meta will die out quickly. For now though, it seems that xQc is not taking his words of caution as he has continued to watch popular anime Hunter x Hunter on his stream.