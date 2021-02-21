Dixie D’Amelio’s mom slams Bryce Hall’s “disrespectful” stripper prank on Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi, has slammed TikToker Bryce Hall for a stripper prank he pulled on Dixie and her boyfriend Noah Beck, calling it “disrespectful” and “hurtful.”

TikToker Bryce Hall is gaining a bit of a reputation for his chaotic pranks, which often see his close friends being put in bizarre or awkward situations as a result of his crazy ideas – though they’re not always successful.

On February 13 he tried to trick the internet into thinking he was cheating on partner Addison Rae with Loren Gray, but thanks to a visible microphone he didn’t end up fooling anyone.

Bryce then decided for his next video, he would pull a double prank on friend Noah Beck and his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio. He blindfolded Noah and hired strippers to dance around him, showing Dixie the scene via FaceTime.

Topic starts at 3:12

Naturally, Dixie almost immediately hung up, and Noah looked shocked after his blindfold was removed. Dixie was not impressed by the prank, and neither were many viewers, who expressed that the prank ‘wasn’t funny’ and that the couple looked uncomfortable.

Now in an interview with photographer Kevin Wong, Dixie’s mom Heidi revealed that she was not happy with Bryce’s prank at all.

“I saw it, and I thought it was trash,” she explained. “That’s a mom’s opinion, don’t mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn’t like it. People can say I’m soft or whatever, I don’t care. Sorry, that’s how I feel.”

Topic starts at 1:38

Heidi continued by saying: “I thought it was disrespectful. If that happened to me I wouldn’t like it. It happened to my daughter, she wasn’t happy about it at all. Bryce does what he does, you know, and then you keep moving, whatever.”

Dixie’s dad, Marc, revealed that he didn’t actually see the prank so he couldn’t comment on it, and when Dixie herself was asked what she thought about the video she explained: “I don’t really have an opinion on it. It was okay. Not his best prank.”

Many people praised Heidi for calling out the divisive prank, but whether Bryce will try this kind of thing again remains to be seen.