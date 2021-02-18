Dixie D’Amelio unimpressed after Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck with strippers

TikToker and YouTuber Bryce Hall is known for pushing the boundaries of how far his pranks can go. In his latest blog he targeted Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio wasn’t having it.

Bryce isn’t afraid to test the relationships of his fellow TikTok stars. After most recently tricking the internet into thinking he was cheating on Addison Rae with none other than Loren Gray, this time around he decided to test Noah and Dixie’s love.

Since they revealed to the world that they were dating back in October 2020, the pair have faced numerous tests including heavy criticism from their viewers about how they treat each other, and challenges including a lie-detector test on Dixie’s YouTube talk show.

In his latest vlog, Bryce blindfolded Noah and made him listen to loud music, and safe to say he was terrified about what Bryce had in store saying “I’m having a panic attack this f***ing sucks. If I feel something furry I’m kicking it.” All the while he was totally unaware that he was surrounded by strippers dancing around him.

Although he expressed some doubt about the prank at first saying “I don’t want to be the cause of their breakup,” Bryce then FaceTimed Noah’s girlfriend Dixie to film her reaction. Dixie picked up, saw what was happening, and promptly hung up the phone.

But Bryce, clearly feeling bad, later confirmed to Dixie that Noah wasn’t at fault, telling Dixie, “I just didn’t want you to be mad at Noah, this was all me,” and Noah added “Check the footage, I didn’t even look I swear to god,” although Dixie didn’t sound fully convinced by their apology.

However, considering just how loved up Noah and Dixie are, it would be a challenge to break them apart, especially now Dixie is used to Bryce playing pranks on every TikTok star in Los Angeles.