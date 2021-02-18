Logo
Dixie D’Amelio unimpressed after Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck with strippers

Published: 18/Feb/2021 16:45

by Alice Hearing
Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck with strippers
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikToker and YouTuber Bryce Hall is known for pushing the boundaries of how far his pranks can go. In his latest blog he targeted Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio wasn’t having it. 

Bryce isn’t afraid to test the relationships of his fellow TikTok stars. After most recently tricking the internet into thinking he was cheating on Addison Rae with none other than Loren Gray, this time around he decided to test Noah and Dixie’s love.

Since they revealed to the world that they were dating back in October 2020, the pair have faced numerous tests including heavy criticism from their viewers about how they treat each other, and challenges including a lie-detector test on Dixie’s YouTube talk show.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck dating
Instagram: Dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s hottest couples

In his latest vlog, Bryce blindfolded Noah and made him listen to loud music, and safe to say he was terrified about what Bryce had in store saying “I’m having a panic attack this f***ing sucks. If I feel something furry I’m kicking it.” All the while he was totally unaware that he was surrounded by strippers dancing around him.

Although he expressed some doubt about the prank at first saying “I don’t want to be the cause of their breakup,” Bryce then FaceTimed Noah’s girlfriend Dixie to film her reaction. Dixie picked up, saw what was happening, and promptly hung up the phone.

But Bryce, clearly feeling bad, later confirmed to Dixie that Noah wasn’t at fault, telling Dixie, “I just didn’t want you to be mad at Noah, this was all me,” and Noah added “Check the footage, I didn’t even look I swear to god,” although Dixie didn’t sound fully convinced by their apology.

However, considering just how loved up Noah and Dixie are, it would be a challenge to break them apart, especially now Dixie is used to Bryce playing pranks on every TikTok star in Los Angeles.

Maisie Williams joins TikTok: Game of Thrones star goes viral with lowkey account

Published: 18/Feb/2021 15:54

by Georgina Smith
Screencaps of Maisie Williams from two of her TikTok videos
TikTok: lil.hustla

Game of Thrones TikTok

Actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is going viral after making an account on TikTok – but her lowkey username means that many users are actually stumbling across her account by accident.

The recent buzz surrounding video-sharing app TikTok has got millions of people gravitating towards it to try out some of the viral trends that the app has become most notable for.

This includes a wide range of celebrities who have made accounts to connect with their fans, including Jason Derulo, Lizzo, and more.

The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g
TikTok’s user base is growing bigger by the day.

But not every famous person was upfront about their decision to make an account, keeping it quiet to see who would end up finding them first. In November 2020, singer Billie Eilish snuck onto TikTok with a bizarre username that had fans questioning if the account really belonged to her.

Now, actress Maisie Williams seems to be the latest celebrity to join up, under the username ‘lil.hustla.’

The first video from the account was posted on January 30 2021, and she’s since gone on to post many videos that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

Her account has already managed to get over 340,000 followers, but that seems like nothing compared to the 10 million followers she has on her verified Instagram account. Although some have dubbed it ‘TikTok’s best-kept secret,’ it seems like the cat is already out of the bag, as some of the star’s videos have up to five million views.

In one video, where people use the Stitch feature to answer the question, “what is your favorite celebrity interview moment,” Maisie included the viral Jimmy Fallon interview in which she pranked viewers by pretending she’d dropped a major spoiler for Game of Thrones.

@lil.hustla

#duet with @kobeoverlebron1

♬ original sound – Hana Williams

This was alongside other videos trying out a variety of filters such as the time warp filter, and recreating some of TikToks’ most popular dances.

While lil.hustla does appear to be Maisie Williams’ actual account as her Instagram account is linked in the profile, she’s not currently verified, and people have managed to make some rather convincing fake celebrity accounts in the past for actors like Tom Holland.

Regardless, the lowkey account has certainly been entertaining fans of the star, and it’s got people wondering which other celebrities could already be on TikTok without anyone else knowing.