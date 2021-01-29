 Dixie D'Amelio under fire for “tone-deaf” Vogue interview - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio under fire for “tone-deaf” Vogue interview

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:43

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio in an Instagram picture
Instagram: dixiedamelio

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is under fire after a clip from an interview she did with vogue went viral on the app, some claiming that she had a “rich girl attitude” and commenting on her privilege.

Dixie D’Amelio has over 48 million followers on TikTok where she posts a variety of content, often alongside her sister Charli D’Amelio who has over 107 million followers.

While the siblings clearly have many adoring fans, their huge platform means that they are often scrutinized by others on social media, and people are quick to criticize if they feel the girls are acting ungrateful in any way.

In November 2020, the internet became outraged over a ‘Dinner with the D’Amelios’ episode that saw Dixie spit out a chef-prepared snail, leading to her having to explain that the chef told her to eat it because he knew it would get a good reaction.

Dixie D'Amelio looks shocked after discovering snail on her plate.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Their YouTube video was flooded with hate comments.

While that particular drama has mostly died down, there are some people who have not forgotten, and maintain their position that the D’Amelio sisters are ‘entitled.’

On January 28, Vogue released a video called “24 Hours With Dixie D’Amelio” in which they filmed her talking about and doing activities from her daily life. One TikTok user filmed a clip from it and posted it to TikTok, with the caption, “I’m sorry, but I lost some brain cells,” and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

In the video, Dixie talks about moving out of her parents’ house to live alone. “It was fun living with my family. But I also was supposed to be in college right now, so I thought I needed to learn how to grow on my own. And like mature. And I wasn’t doing that because I would just have my mom do things for me. So now living by myself, I still go home every day to my parents’ house and have my mom do things for me. But I mean, that’s what moms are for, right?”

Topic starts at 1:45

She also spoke about how she decided not to go to college because of the traveling back and forth, as well as the fact that she “saw someone make a TikTok saying they would play [her] songs at a frat party” and that “I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment.”

While the comments appeared as though they could have been in jest, many people were immediately unhappy with the clips and shared their thoughts in the comments of the TikTok.

@maddiedobs

i’m sorry but i lost some brain cells #fyp #fypage #foryoupage #dixiedamelio #vogue #dixie

♬ original sound – maddie dobson

“The privilege here is ASTRONOMICAL,” one person said, another saying, “you know you’re privileged when you decide to not go to college just because they would play your song at a party…” and “bruh this is so tone-deaf.”

Others said they “can’t handle this rich girl attitude,” though some did defend the star by asking, “why dos everybody hate on her? There’s so many people who are just as privileged. You guys are such haters. Let people live, you don’t even know her.” The TikTok that all this was commented under now stands at over 985,000 likes and 4.8 million views.

At the time of writing, Dixie has not responded to the backlash against the video.

Twitter reacts to GameStop & Robinhood saga: xQc, Elon Musk, & more

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:22

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk and xQc
Wikimedia Commons: jurvetson / Twitch: xQc

Online personalities have been weighing in with their thoughts via Twitter on the insane GameStop and Robinhood drama to sweep not just the internet, but the world’s media.

The last group of people who were expected to shake up the stock market was a group of Redditors, but that’s exactly what they did when their mission to “short-squeeze” GameStop’s stock went viral, causing absolute chaos to erupt.

On January 28 $GME hit its peak of $469.42, but the climb was put to a halt when moves from popular trading apps like Robinhood meant restrictions for those trying to trade GameStop stock.

This promptly led to outrage from not only regular people, but many influencers, politicians, and more who had something to say about the way the situation was being handled by these huge companies. Whether it was hot takes, criticisms, or memes, it seems like everyone had something to say.

Business mogul and Tesla owner Elon Musk gave the buzz a boost when he shared a link to the subreddit that started it all, /r/WallStreetBets, with the simple caption “gamestonk!” He also weighed in with his opinion that “shorting is a scam,” taking the side of the subreddit.

Elon Musk tweets about GameStop

Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago, the founder of G2 Esports, hit out at trading app Robinhood for ironically “stealing from the poor,” and FaZe banks revealed that he had actually had his $NOK order canceled by the app, calling them “scum.”

 

YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 productions didn’t hold back when he also slammed Robinhood after calling hedge-funds “parasitic money blackholes.”

Ethan Klein tweets about GameStop

Logan Paul tweeted a stock market meme of his own, before having the WallStreetBets founders on the Impaulsive podcast to talk to them directly about the crazy situation.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul even uploaded a fight poster of him and the CEO of Robinhood, saying “I think the Robinhood CEO needs an ass-whooping.”

Streamer xQc also joined in on the conversation, tweeted an all caps message calling the “stock manipulating” a “disaster.”

In another tweet, he also referred to Robinhood as “shameless shmucks.”

xQc tweets about GameStop

The GameStop saga has certainly been a mind-blowing one, and it seems to be bringing together huge groups of politicians, influencers, personalities, and ordinary people as the drama with Robinhood continues.