Dixie D'Amelio under fire for “tone-deaf” Vogue interview - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is under fire after a clip from an interview she did with vogue went viral on the app, some claiming that she had a “rich girl attitude” and commenting on her privilege.

Dixie D’Amelio has over 48 million followers on TikTok where she posts a variety of content, often alongside her sister Charli D’Amelio who has over 107 million followers.

While the siblings clearly have many adoring fans, their huge platform means that they are often scrutinized by others on social media, and people are quick to criticize if they feel the girls are acting ungrateful in any way.

In November 2020, the internet became outraged over a ‘Dinner with the D’Amelios’ episode that saw Dixie spit out a chef-prepared snail, leading to her having to explain that the chef told her to eat it because he knew it would get a good reaction.

While that particular drama has mostly died down, there are some people who have not forgotten, and maintain their position that the D’Amelio sisters are ‘entitled.’

On January 28, Vogue released a video called “24 Hours With Dixie D’Amelio” in which they filmed her talking about and doing activities from her daily life. One TikTok user filmed a clip from it and posted it to TikTok, with the caption, “I’m sorry, but I lost some brain cells,” and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

In the video, Dixie talks about moving out of her parents’ house to live alone. “It was fun living with my family. But I also was supposed to be in college right now, so I thought I needed to learn how to grow on my own. And like mature. And I wasn’t doing that because I would just have my mom do things for me. So now living by myself, I still go home every day to my parents’ house and have my mom do things for me. But I mean, that’s what moms are for, right?”

Topic starts at 1:45

She also spoke about how she decided not to go to college because of the traveling back and forth, as well as the fact that she “saw someone make a TikTok saying they would play [her] songs at a frat party” and that “I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment.”

While the comments appeared as though they could have been in jest, many people were immediately unhappy with the clips and shared their thoughts in the comments of the TikTok.

“The privilege here is ASTRONOMICAL,” one person said, another saying, “you know you’re privileged when you decide to not go to college just because they would play your song at a party…” and “bruh this is so tone-deaf.”

Others said they “can’t handle this rich girl attitude,” though some did defend the star by asking, “why dos everybody hate on her? There’s so many people who are just as privileged. You guys are such haters. Let people live, you don’t even know her.” The TikTok that all this was commented under now stands at over 985,000 likes and 4.8 million views.

At the time of writing, Dixie has not responded to the backlash against the video.