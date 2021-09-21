Dixie D’Amelio trends on Twitter as fans beg her to get new puppy

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has found herself trending on Twitter after admitting that she really, really wants to have a new furry friend in her household.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 55 million fans, she’s part of the esteemed D’Amelio family, arguably headed by little sister Charli who has the most followers on the platform at 124 million.

The D’Amelio fam is made up of Charli, Dixie, their mother Heidi, and their dad, Marc — alongside their four dogs, Belle, Rebel, Cali, and Codi (all of whom have an official TikTok account).

It’s clear that these social media stars are huge fans of dogs, as they even fostered three puppies last year. Considering their overwhelming love for man’s best friends, it makes sense that big sis Dixie is fiending for a new puppy, as she announced via Twitter on September 21.

“I’m gonna get in trouble for saying this, but… I want a new puppy,” she wrote. When asked if she would foster any puppies again, Dixie answered with: “I want to foster again next year, I just don’t have the time right now.”

i’m gonna get in trouble for saying this…but i want a puppy 🙁 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 21, 2021

i want to foster again next year, i just dont have time rn🥲 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 21, 2021

It seems like Dixie’s Twitter wish has gone viral, as fans across the platform are now rallying for the TikToker to bite the bullet and adopt a new pup to scratch her animal-loving itch.

“Whether you get one right now, in a few months, or even a year, it won’t matter, because at the end of the day, you’re going to have one eventually anyways Dixie, so you might as well just get yourself a puppy right now if it’s what you really want,” one fan wrote.

whether u get one right now, in a few months, or even a year it won’t matter bc at the end of the day ur going to have one eventually anyways dixie so u might as well just get yourself a puppy rn if it’s what u really want — ً (@dixiesjcne) September 21, 2021

“Petition to get Dixie a puppy!” Another tweeted. Still others tried to rope boyfriend Noah Beck in on their plan.

However, the TikToker has been getting some flak for her latest tweet, with a few users criticizing her for wanting a puppy when she also stated she doesn’t currently have time to foster.

“Dixie please,” one netizen said. “How are you going to want a puppy yet not even have time to foster?”

Dixie pls 😭 how are you going to want a puppy yet not even have time to foster — Brittany (@dixseabeck) September 21, 2021

not dixie and the puppy again 🤦‍♀️ — ًbella || HISSA’S DAY (@sadieimsinking) September 21, 2021

Right now, it’s unclear if Dixie will cave to her fans’ peer pressure and scoop up an adorable new doggie — but if she does, we’ll expect to see it take over her social media accounts with tons of cute puppy pictures and TikToks.