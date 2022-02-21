Dixie D’Amelio to open up for Big Time Rush on new tour

Former Nickelodeon pop band Big Time Rush has revealed their come-back tour for 2022, and none other than TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is opening up for the first half of their shows.

Big Time Rush signed to Nickelodeon for a record deal and TV series in 2009, quickly gaining the interest of fans. The group continued on until their hiatus in 2014, which lasted until they revealed a new single and several reunion performances in December 2021.

On February 21, the band announced their upcoming summer tour around the United States. Running from June to August 2022, a video posted to their social media channels revealed that Dixie D’Amelio will open for the band for several shows.

Dixie D’Amelio on tour with Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush recorded a ’90s style infomercial for their fictional “Big Time Relationship Services” business to announce their long-awaited tour around the country.

Posted to their social media channels, the video reveals the list of tour dates with the note “Special guest Dixie D’Amelio.”

Noted with an asterisk beside the first handful of dates, it’s clear that Dixie will not be performing the entirety of the Big Time Rush tour — with the July 24 show in Atlanta, Georgia being her last show.

IT'S OFFICIAL! This summer we going back on tour across North America 🚌 Tickets go on sale Feb 25th 🚌 https://t.co/PIfOj9boOB #BTRForeverTour pic.twitter.com/MQZ2fBXRgg — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) February 21, 2022

Dixie has steadily grown in popularity on TikTok since 2019. At the time of writing, she is the 9th-most followed creator on the platform with a whopping 52 million followers.

She later signed with HitCo Entertainment in 2020 to release her singles One Whole Day, Naughty List, and Be Happy within the same year. While she has yet to release a full-length album, Dixie also released ‘F**kboy’ and ‘Psycho‘ in 2021.

The elder D’Amelio sister performed live for the first time in December for the YouTube Streamy Awards — and even uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on her own channel.