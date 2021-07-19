Dixie D’Amelio explains how TikTok ‘shipping comments’ get in her head

In a new episode of The Early Late Night Show, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio gave her thoughts on ‘ship comments’ about influencers, revealing that even ones about boyfriend Noah Beck ‘get in her head.’

Since 2019, social media app TikTok has been on a rapid uphill climb when it comes to its global popularity, and along with this rise there have been countless influencers who have made names for themselves from the platform.

With a huge fan base behind these big names, there is naturally a lot of interest among them surrounding these creators’ love lives—but fans’ predictions aren’t always correct.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the app’s most popular stars with over 50 million followers to her name, and on a new episode of her YouTube talk show with guests the Mian Twins, the influencer explained what ‘ship’ comments are like from the creators’ perspective.

Speaking about her own experience of being ‘shipped’ with someone she knows, Dixie said: “It was weird because it was kind of one-sided, and it didn’t really make sense. It was just for the internet.

“It’s kind of weird because you see it on the internet and then you see the comments and you’re like, ‘wait, is this real?’ That’s what’s confusing,” the star continued.

Topic starts at 12:00

“Even Noah, like if I see he posted a video with someone, and they’re like ‘ship, ship,’ I’m like, ‘oh my God, are they in love with each other?’ It gets in your head. So that’s why I get, if you’re reading that all the time, and seeing edits, and like, ‘oh my God look at the way they looked at each other here.'”

Dixie and Noah have been dating since the latter half of 2020, and they certainly seem to be a fan-favorite couple among many of their followers, with people loving their dynamic. However, the pair have also had to deny claims that their relationship is ‘fake’ on multiple occasions.