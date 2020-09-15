Dixie D'Amelio shades Griffin Johnson by posting her own feet pics

TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson may have gotten into the weirdest Twitter exchange of all time, after Dixie appeared to shade her ex-boyfriend by posting photos of her own toes.

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples; but in spite of their happy exterior, the two soon parted ways after Chase Hudson aired out allegations that Griffin had cheated.

While Dixie initially begged fans to stop harassing her ex-boyfriend over the issue, it seems that she has thrown quite a bit of shade toward him in the months after their split — and now, she’s even sending photos of her feet as a way to tease him about his purported infidelity.

The drama began on September 12 in a vlog of Bryce Hall's, after Johnson seemed to expose himself for having asked another girl for photos of her feet over Snapchat while he and Dixie were still dating.

(Topic begins at 2:52)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjB7XbNHmbo

Needless to say, this information spread throughout the TikTok fanbase like wildfire, earning Griffin the reputation of the “foot guy” — but, as he is wont to do, the star joked about the situation over Twitter in a seriously odd exchange with his ex.

On September 12, Dixie responded to a fan asking for a photo of her, but rather than sending a smiley selfie, instead sent a photo of her toes in what many felt was some not-so-subtle shade toward Griffin.

However, Johnson appeared to be open to poking fun at himself, retweeting Dixie’s photo with a heart-eye emoji.

Yeah, you read all that right: Griffin Johnson joked about his own foot fetish on Twitter in response to his ex-girlfriend, who purportedly broke up with him because he asked for photos from other girls over Snapchat — most notably, feet pics.

While the specifics of their relationship are still private between them (as it should be), it comes as little surprise that fans are still reeling in shock from this latest exchange between the ex-couple; but what is 2020 without even more weirdness going on in the world?