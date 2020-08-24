Warzone Modern Warfare TikTok Black Ops Cold War
Entertainment

Dixie D'Amelio shades Charli after Chase Hudson dating rumors surface

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson

Share

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio Chase Hudson

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson inadvertently sparked “dramageddon” after Charli accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her with another influencer — but it seems like they could already be back on amicable terms.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson (otherwise known as Lil Huddy) turned the TikTok world on its head after flinging allegations of infidelity amongst themselves and other creators in the space in early July.

Advertisement

With Hudson claiming other high-profile TikTokers had also cheated on their significant others and all fingers pointing at Nessa Barrett for allegedly kissing Huddy while he was dating D’Amelio, the entire community was rife with chaos — but now, things may have finally gotten back to normal (somewhat).

Fans began speculating that Hudson and D’Amelio had gotten back together after catching what appeared to be the top of his head in a photo that Charli had posted to social media.

Advertisement

Charli D'Amelio Lil Huddy cheating Tweet
Charli D\'Amelio, Twitter
The TikTok sphere caught fire after Charli D'Amelio appeared to accuse ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson of cheating on her with fellow creator Nessa Barret.

After quickly deleting the pic and claiming that she had not been hanging out with Hudson in a subsequent paparazzi interview, Charli then apparently decided to seriously confuse fans, later uploading a collaborative dance with Hudson on TikTok last week.

Naturally, this incited some discord among viewers, with many lashing out at Charli for appearing to get back with someone who’d allegedly cheated on her — including her own sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

@charlidamelio@lilhuddy dc @trvpandre @dejuane.mccoy @justinplaness♬ It Won't Stop - _livvv23

In a now-deleted comment, Dixie appeared to throw some not-so-subtle shade toward the pairing, writing, “All that, for what?”

Advertisement

Dixie D'Amelio shades Charli over her collaborative TikTok with Lil Huddy.
Dixie D\'Amelio, TikTok
Dixie D'Amelio appeared to throw some savage shade toward her lil' sis's apparent reunion with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson.

However, Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou clarified that the two are merely friends, writing, “My favorite friendship” — but it doesn’t seem that everyone is buying his story, according to the comments.

Thomas Petrou claims that Charli & Chase are just friends in a TikTok comment.
Thomas Petrou, TikTok
Thomas Petrou appeared to clarify that Chase & Charli are merely friends - no romance involved.

This unexpected reunion follows D’Amelio’s tearful apology video to fans, where she claimed she shouldn’t have dragged out her relationship drama to the public (causing the TikTok fanbase to implode in response).

Hudson later uploaded a similar video, and stated that things had been handled privately between them — and for now, at least, it seems like all is well between the two TikTokers, although fans are still divided as to what their collaboration really means.

Advertisement