Dixie D'Amelio shades Charli after Chase Hudson dating rumors surface

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson inadvertently sparked “dramageddon” after Charli accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her with another influencer — but it seems like they could already be back on amicable terms.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson (otherwise known as Lil Huddy) turned the TikTok world on its head after flinging allegations of infidelity amongst themselves and other creators in the space in early July.

With Hudson claiming other high-profile TikTokers had also cheated on their significant others and all fingers pointing at Nessa Barrett for allegedly kissing Huddy while he was dating D’Amelio, the entire community was rife with chaos — but now, things may have finally gotten back to normal (somewhat).

Fans began speculating that Hudson and D’Amelio had gotten back together after catching what appeared to be the top of his head in a photo that Charli had posted to social media.

After quickly deleting the pic and claiming that she had not been hanging out with Hudson in a subsequent paparazzi interview, Charli then apparently decided to seriously confuse fans, later uploading a collaborative dance with Hudson on TikTok last week.

Naturally, this incited some discord among viewers, with many lashing out at Charli for appearing to get back with someone who’d allegedly cheated on her — including her own sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

In a now-deleted comment, Dixie appeared to throw some not-so-subtle shade toward the pairing, writing, “All that, for what?”

However, Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou clarified that the two are merely friends, writing, “My favorite friendship” — but it doesn’t seem that everyone is buying his story, according to the comments.

This unexpected reunion follows D’Amelio’s tearful apology video to fans, where she claimed she shouldn’t have dragged out her relationship drama to the public (causing the TikTok fanbase to implode in response).

Hudson later uploaded a similar video, and stated that things had been handled privately between them — and for now, at least, it seems like all is well between the two TikTokers, although fans are still divided as to what their collaboration really means.