Dixie D'Amelio roasts people outraged by her badly photoshopped merch images - Dexerto

TikTok star and music artist Dixie D’Amelio has been publicly lambasted on social media for the poorly photoshopped images promoting her merchandise — but Dixie claims they’re bad on purpose.

Dixie D’Amelio is a favorite target of internet trolls and social media bullies. The popular TikToker, who launched her music career last year, even went so far as deactivating her Twitter account and deleting the teaser for one of her music videos after being harassed by mean commenters.

However, it appears the eldest D’Amelio sibling has since developed a “f**k you” attitude toward the haters, as evidenced by her response to recent outrage surrounding her newest apparel line.

Dixie’s newest song, “Fuckboy,” takes aim at all the boys who broke her heart in the past, and she released a line of equally sacrilegious merchandise to celebrate the unapologetic track.

Critics were quick to notice that the clothing line’s promotional photos were a bit… odd, seeing as how they appear to be simply copy/pasted onto Dixie’s body instead of actually being worn by the influencer.

It seems that Dixie isn’t too bothered by the criticism, though, claiming that she’d done it partly as a reference to an older merch campaign where she created similarly photoshopped promotional images.

That’s not all; she also claimed she’d intentionally been lazy with photoshopping the “Fuckboy” merch as a means to get a rise out of her haters and bring her clothing into the limelight. Evil genius, much?

it’s the fact that Dixie D’Amelio didn’t even try on her own merch for me pic.twitter.com/0pRPQyr7PR — duda. 🇵🇸 (@94ADOREWALLS) May 18, 2021

“It got posted on Twitter, and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, is she serious?'” Dixie mocked. “‘It’s obviously photoshopped.’ Like… you guys are doing exactly what I want. It’s so funny, because people who are trying to hate just fall into the trap of my marketing strategies.”

“I know it was really bad,” she continued. “I did it in SnapChat. I do not think of myself as a graphic designer, even though that was my Instagram job for a little bit. Why does everything have to be so serious? Just have fun!”

(Topic begins at 8:15)

Sorry, haters — it doesn’t look like Dixie has time to worry about criticism over her photoshop skills, although she is grateful for all the free promo.