Dixie D'Amelio roasts herself & Nessa Barret for "Sway Boy hopping" - Dexerto

With fans pointing out how both Nessa and Dixie have dated more than one Sway boy, the older D’Amelio seems to see the funny side of the situation.

A recent TikTok by user Krish Parikh has went viral in response to news that Nessa Barrett was now dating Sway boy Jaden Hossler. With Barrett’s new relationship coming shortly after dumping fellow Sway boy Josh Richards, it seems like Parikh couldn’t help seeing the parallels between Nessa’s relationship drama and that 0f Dixie D’Amelio.

As the text ‘Dixie seeing Nessa being a Sway boy homie hopper’ was displayed on screen, Parikh lip-synced the lyrics to the aptly-named hip-hop track ‘Just Like Me’.

This tongue-in-cheek TikTok refers to the fact that shortly after her break up with TikTok star Griffin Johnson, D’Amelio started dating Noah Beck after he played the lead in one of her music videos.

With sparks reportedly flying between Barrett and Hossler since they collaborated on their own track ‘la di die’ together in February, it is difficult to not see parallels between the two romances. And all four boys are part of the same friendship group and now-disbanded Sway House. Yikes!

As the video amassed over 900k views, it looks like it even caught the attention of Dixie herself. Luckily, it looks like she saw the funny side of the situation, as she coyly commented a ‘shush’ emoji as well as trying to boost the video to get it on TikTok’s “For You Page.”

Fans on Instagram seemed to appreciate D’Amelio’s ability to make fun of her own dating life – one fan said that they “love how Dixie is always able to take a joke,” while another said that “this is what I love Dixie.”

Meanwhile, Nessa and new boyfriend Jaden are yet to respond publicly to the TikTok.