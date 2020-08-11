Dixie D'Amelio reveals she'll be single “for a long time" after breakup

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have gone through highly-publicized relationship drama, but despite having been cheated on by their exes, both girls seem to be on good terms with their former boos.

Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most-followed content creator, inadvertently kicked off dramageddon in early July after admitting that her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson had cheated on her with another influencer.

Shortly thereafter, big sis Dixie and ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson split up, with rumors circulating that he’d also been unfaithful to his TikTok beau — rumors Dixie confirmed in an August 9 interview with paparazzi.

Despite their relationship sending the TikTok world into a frenzy, both Dixie and Charli revealed they are on good terms with their exes, deciding not to keep “bad blood” between them over old drama.

“I just don’t like being on bad terms with anyone,” Dixe admitted. “I mean, it’s life. It is what it is. Things happen.”

However, it doesn’t look like the oldest D’Amelio sister will be jumping back into a relationship anytime soon, revealing that she is choosing to stay single and discover herself before entertaining romance again.

“I’m definitely going to be by myself for a very long time,” she continued. “But there’s also no point of having any bad blood and internet beef for no reason. Not worth it.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6x9ISmIqKU

Dixie’s interview with paparazzi comes in wake of an emotional week for the TikToker, who made several pointed social media posts regarding Griffin Johnson’s alleged cheating, with one secondary Instagram post captioned, “So disappointed tbh, it is what it is and everything happens for a reason.”

Rumors of infidelity began to surface after Chase Hudson made a lengthy post accusing Griffin of having cheated on Dixie with two other women amid his drama with Charli in July.

With the two now officially donion-rings, it seems that they have finally settled the matter and are moving on — and Dixie has her burgeoning music career to focus on, having recently been signed to Hitco just a few days ago.