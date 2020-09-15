Dixie D'Amelio responds to Noah Beck & Lil Mosey dating rumors

Dixie D’Amelio’s love life has become a hot topic of conversation among TikTok fans and even some of the mainstream media, with a number of potential interests seeking her approval.

Recently, there have been two names constantly paired with Dixie in the rumor mill: fellow TikTok star Noah Beck, and up-and-coming rapper Lil Mosey.

Rumors regarding both parties have been constantly circulating for a number of weeks now, and after a family dinner at West Hollywood’s BOA Steakhouse, Dixie has answered questions about both Noah and Mosey.

Speaking with The Hollywood Fix, the topic of Dixie’s relationship status quickly came up in conversation.

“Lil Mosey swore to God that he was going to be your next boyfriend,” they told her. “How’s he doing in that area?”

Although Dixie didn’t outright deny the chances of it happening, his hopes are definitely looking slim. She said “I don’t know… We’re just friends,” before joking that “a lot of people” want to be more than friends with her.

Then, when asked about Noah, she simply said that “he’s good” before the conversation quickly moved on to Addison Rae’s upcoming feature film, She’s All That — a break from relationship discussion that Dixie probably welcomed wholeheartedly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLXvhZaVUJw

Needless to say, Dixie is remaining very tight-lipped on the situation, perhaps because there really is nothing going on with either of them, or perhaps because of the very public nature of her recent breakup with fellow TikTok creator Griffin Johnson.

There were rumors abound that Griffin had cheated on Dixie, something he denies wholeheartedly, but many fans remain skeptical of what really went on that caused the two of them to break up.

Based on what she said, though, we could maybe assume that Lil Mosey is out of the picture despite recently spending time together for what many believe to be a musical collaboration.