Dixie D’Amelio opens up about “jealousy” toward Charli before TikTok fame

TikToker and music artist Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her experience with mental health on the ‘Madhappy’ podcast, revealing that she was once jealous of her little sister, Charli D’Amelio, before they both reached internet stardom.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular personalities. Big sister to Charli D’Amelio, the platform’s most-followed content creator, Dixie has also seen a meteoric rise to fame, and has even broken into the music biz with several original songs and high-profile features.

Despite having what seems like a dream job from the outside looking in, Dixie revealed that her life hasn’t always been sunshine and roses, as told on a June 24 episode of the mental health-focused ‘Madhappy’ podcast.

During the episode, Dixie admitted that she went through a very difficult period of time with her mental health after receiving a few concussions and being put on medication for ADHD.

“I’ve had a bunch of concussions, so I would stay out of school for long periods of time,” she explained. “Concussions kind of go hand in hand with depression, because you’re completely taken out of a place, have to be by yourself, and then the anxiety of ‘I have to make up all this stuff.'”

“I was like, kind of jealous of Charli at that time, because she was healthy,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m going through all this. You don’t have to be in pain all the time. I always have a migraine and you can dance. That’s the thing you love, and you can do it.'”

Dixie also claimed she felt like “just a body at that point,” referring to both her depression and the side effects of her ADHD medication. “I had no personality at all.”

(Topic begins at 12:30)

Prior to her TikTok stardom, Dixie stated that she and Charli didn’t have much of a relationship and would handle their struggles separately.

Fortunately, after quitting her medication and moving to a new school, Dixie apologized to her little sis, and the two have been thick as thieves ever since.

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. That wasn’t me at all,'” Dixie recalled. “That was just a shell of who I was, and I stopped caring because it felt like everything was going bad. When I finally got my life together, I was so happy to have her and my family.”