After TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio ended her last relationship, fans of the eldest D’Amelio sister were keen to see her with somebody new. Rumors began to circulate about her and Sway House star Noah Beck, and after the steamy teaser for her new music video, people are more curious than ever. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dixie and Griffin Johnson break up – June 2020

As a TikTok star with nearly 40 million followers, Dixie has attracted a huge amount of attention on the app along with 90 million follower sister Charli.

Due to the large portion of their lives they share online, people became particularly invested in their dating lives, and one big topic of conversation was the rumored relationship between Dixie and fellow star Griffin Johnson.

The rumors started gaining traction in June 2020 when Dixie posted a picture of the pair cuddled up together. Yet the happiness quickly evaporated when Chase Hudson publicly accused Griffin of cheating on Dixie, and any chance of the relationship progressing was stunted.

Noah and Dixie dating rumors begin – August 2020

Come August, people had begun to set their sights on a romance between Dixie and Sway House member Noah Beck, who has just over 14 million followers.

Dixie D’Amelio seen getting intimate with Noah Beck. Fans have mixed reactions to speculation they may be dating. Experts say paparazzi cashing in either way. Dr. Oz did not respond for comment. What are your thoughts?

via @HollywoodFix pic.twitter.com/qmuiaBqe3k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 30, 2020

Fans noticed they’d been hanging out with each other more and more, and the pair were even captured by paparazzi getting up close and personal with each other, which some took as practical confirmation that they were more than friends.

Dixie and Noah deny rumors – September 2020

Despite major signs that appeared to give the impression the two were in a relationship, or at least testing the waters, the pair denied any involvement with each other in a romantic sense in early September when speaking to paparazzi.

The Noah told the Hollywood Fix that they were “just best friends, just good friends” which dashed the hopes of many that they would go on to confirm they were dating.

Topic begins at 0:20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWB3gN121eM

When the same reporter told Dixie that fans had apparently given her “the green light” to date after breaking up with Griffin, she calmly replied “no, I’m okay” and suggested she was still sticking to what the reporter described as a “no TikTok boys” rule.

Dixie’s music video teaser is released – September 2020

While the pair shutting down relationship rumors appeared to draw a line under people’s previous theories, they sparked conversation all over again when Dixie released a behind the scenes teaser of a music video for the remix of her song “Be Happy.”

The video showed Noah and Dixie in an affectionate beach getaway as part of the video, cuddling up next to each other in the sand for the perfect cinematic shot.

Dixie’s team left the most exciting part for the very end of the video, however, showing the two stars leaning in for a kiss. Fans were convinced that that was the sign that “she’s definitely dating Noah now” and that they “cannot be just friends.”

But without any actual real life confirmation of their relationship, fans are going crazy trying to figure out what it could all mean. Perhaps the eventual release of Dixie’s music video will shed some light on the slightly mixed messages.