Dixie D’Amelio mocks trolls who say she “copied” Charli’s nose surgery

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio shocked fans by showing off her unexpected nose surgery mid-July — and older sister Dixie D’Amelio followed suit two months later, prompting some critics to call her a copycat.

Although Charli showed off pics of the gruesome aftermath of her procedure right away, the star didn’t upload a behind-the-scenes video detailing the entire process until much later, revealing that she’d actually broken her nose due to some hijinks with her friends.

However, Charli wasn’t the only one being seen for corrective surgery; big sis Dixie also came along in what Charli dubbed “the nose saga of the D’Amelio sisters,” with both girls going to an initial appointment to “see if they could get their noses breathable.”

While Charli’s video on the subject came out a few weeks ago, it seems that Dixie’s surgery was scheduled much later than her little sister’s — and some TikTok critics are claiming that she copied her sibling.

“Charli: I broke my nose,” one commenter wrote under Dixie’s TikTok showing off her bandages. “Dixie: I think we all broke our noses.”

“Not another one pretending to be Charli,” another said.

Dixie isn’t putting up with any trolls, though, and quickly took to Twitter to hit back at critics accusing her of copying her little sis — as if that’s somehow possible.

“I would like to publicly apologize for fixing my nose,” she mocked. “I forgot it’s only one broken nose per family… I’m sorry for copying you @charlidamelio. Won’t happen again!”

i would like to publicly apologize for fixing my nose...i forgot its only one broken nose per family...i’m sorry for copying you .@charlidamelio :( wont happen again!! — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 18, 2020

“Y’all better keep the same energy when Charli gets her wisdom teeth out,” she continued, referencing the hilarious video that went viral of Dixie being totally disoriented after undergoing the laughing gas in May. “Istg.”

y’all better keep the same energy when charli gets her wisdom teeth out...istg — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 18, 2020

As if getting a septoplasty isn’t a super extreme way to copycat someone, it’s a totally different ball of wax to accuse one sister of “copying” her sibling — something that fans were quick to explain in the comments, maintaining that Dixie’s nose had also been broken when she was a child.

For now, Dixie is recovering from her surgery at home, and she’s obviously too tired to deal with TikTok critics.