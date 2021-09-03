Dixie D’Amelio explains why she’s sharing her mental health story in Hulu reality show

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has revealed why she’s decided to share the details of her mental health journey in the family’s new reality show airing on Hulu.

With over 54 million followers on TikTok, Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most popular influencers out there standing alongside her sister Charli D’Amelio who is currently the most followed creator on the platform.

In the space of a year, the sisters went from being ordinary teens to internet celebrities, and they’ve gone on to accomplish some amazing things thanks to the sheer amount of popularity they have online.

Dixie has opened up on her struggles with mental health in the past, revealing that her music has become a way for her to express her feelings and raise awareness.

The family are all now starring together in a reality series about their lives off-screen, called ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ which premiered on Hulu on September 3.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Dixie explained why she’s made the decision to share parts of her mental health journey in the show.

“I had a talk with my parents, and they were like, ‘We want to follow this story if you’re okay with that,’ and I was like, ‘Yes’ because I know I’m going to get better, and I would love for me to see my journey,” she explained.

“I think it’s important because it’s hard to talk in a YouTube video or a TikTok about my mental health because it’s just not everything, I could never show every part on like a short-form platform.”

She went on to add that, “being able to do this on the Hulu show has really shown every step of the way, and I’ve seen my personality change and how I am as a person.”

Fans are excited to see what the family’s lives look like behind the scenes, and get a deeper insight into Dixie’s experiences with her mental health.