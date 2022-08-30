Dixie D’Amelio hits back at “drama” around Noah Beck breakup rumors

Dixie D’Amelio is shutting down rumors that she and boyfriend Noah Beck broke up after her boo was notably absent from any photos at her 21st birthday bash.

Dixie D’Amelio is telling fans, once again, why she and boyfriend Noah Beck have decided to take their relationship offline.

The couple have been plagued with breakup rumors for the past year, prompting the couple to ultimately move their romance off social media after fans continued to claim they were broken up.

The latest drama surrounding the TikTok lovebirds happened after Dixie’s 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas earlier this month. Fans were quick to notice that Noah Beck was absent from the photos she shared to her Instagram and with the press.

That’s not all; a source told celebrity insider page ‘deuxmoi’ that they had seen Noah Beck at Bryce Hall’s 23rd birthday party with Barstool podcast host Brianna Chickenfry, saying the two were “all over each other.”

Instagram: deuxmoi A source claimed they saw Noah Beck getting cozy with Brianna Chickenfry.

Although Brianna claimed this never happened and even shared her text messages with Dixie debunking the claims, not everyone was convinced… so Dixie shut down the rumors herself in an interview with People at the 2022 VMAs. (You know – the VMAs where Sheri Easterling locked lips with Yung Gravy on the red carpet.)

Dixie D’Amelio shuts down Noah Beck breakup rumors

In the interview, Dixie hit back at the ongoing rumors and once again reiterated that she and Noah are off social media for a reason — but made sure to say that they’re still an item in spite of fan fears.

“As we’ve said like a million times, we’ve decided to take our relationship off social media,” she explained. “[It’s] better for our mental health.”

“Obviously, it causes a lot of drama no matter what we do, so we just try to be busy. We’re working on ourselves and working on our careers. But yeah, we love each other.”

It looks like ‘Doah’ shippers have nothing to fear — it seems that Dixie’s relationship is decidedly less dramatic than little sis Charli’s romance with Landon Barker amid his spat with her ex-bf, Chase Hudson, after all.