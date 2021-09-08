Dixie D’Amelio hits back at accusations of being a “rude” person off-camera

Being a top-tier social media celebrity is no cakewalk, as the D’Amelio sisters have learned throughout their careers as TikTok stars — but Dixie is hitting back at rumors that she’s “rude” in-person.

When all you ever see of a person is a 30-second video clip, it’s easy to assume many things about their personality. For the TikTok-famous, this is a regular occurrence in their lives, as much of their content is fairly short-form.

Even for those who create longer content — such as YouTubers and Twitch streamers — viewers only ever see a version of them that’s polished and camera-ready.

Advertisement

This is exactly what Dixie D’Amelio says is sparking some ongoing rumors about her, as she has historically faced speculation that she’s rude in person when people see a version of her that’s not in a TikTok clip… something she says is one of the “most misunderstood” things about her.

“Some people say I might have an attitude, or like, I’m rude, and I get it, because I do come across that way sometimes, but I’m very sarcastic,” she explained on a September 7 episode of the Spout podcast.

Read More: Bella Poarch set to overtake Addison Rae on TikTok

“I feel like people are more comfortable when you can joke around with someone, so I’ll meet someone, and I’ll just like, joke around, and people who support me and I talk to on Twitter, they get it. But if you just see a 15-second video of me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, she’s such a….”

Advertisement

“I just try to be myself and like, I love joking around with people,” she added.

(Topic begins at 8:22)

This is something that the D’Amelio family has said before when viewers began accusing them of favoring Charli last year. The crew seems to have quite a few running jokes and often teases each other — something that Dixie has clearly picked up on.

While it’s always difficult for sarcasm and humor to translate via short videos or even tweets with no context, Dixie is keeping her head up and is clearly willing to combat the rumors by “killing them with kindness.”