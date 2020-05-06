Dixie D'Amelio hits back after receiving death threats on social media

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has hit out on Twitter after receiving death threats online, saying she finds it sad that it has been caused by “inaccurate speculation.”

Dixie, older sister of TikTok’s most-followed creator Charli, has become an internet titan due to her viral success on the platform, with almost 23 million followers at the time of writing, and growing rapidly.

With so much presence online, however, comes even more scope for criticism and hate, and Dixie has found herself in the center of controversy after people dug up some of her older posts and questioned what they saw.

Some followers of Dixie found her old VSCO account – a mobile photography app where users could edit and show off their photos – and highlighted flags that were in the background of one of her posts.

Needless to say, Dixie felt inclined to respond, saying that the house she was in at the time “wasn’t even her house,” so she clearly had no say over how it was decorated.

bruh this isn’t even my house lmaoo — dixie (@dixiedamelio) May 5, 2020

Then, in a follow-up tweet later on May 5, Dixie felt it necessary to explain the rumors that were going around and address the death threats she received as a result.

i am an independent voter and I will always vote for the person and never the party. i find it sad that i have received death threats due to inaccurate speculation of my political belief. i have never supported trump. period. — dixie (@dixiedamelio) May 6, 2020

“I find it sad that I have received death threats due to inaccurate speculation of my political belief,” she said, with many responses saying that it’s “crazy” she would get death threats at all, let alone for something that was not true in the first place.

No matter someone’s beliefs, death threats are never the answer, especially when the full picture clearly isn’t being shown.

Unfortunately, it appears to just be a part of social media use in the modern-day, especially when you’ve got a following as large as Dixie’s. There has been an outpouring of support for her already, hopefully enough to drown out the harassment and threats.