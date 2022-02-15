Dixie D’Amelio goes viral after spat with paparazzi takes over TikTok

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is going viral after her intense altercation with paparazzi was captured and posted online.

Dixie D’Amelio is taking over TikTok, but it’s not a new song that has her fans talking.

Older sister to TikTok’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has branched out into the music world with several original songs (and even scored a collab with the likes of Wiz Khalifa).

As such, she’s no stranger to the spotlight… but one pushy photographer left her stunned, and her fanbase is outraged about it.

Dixie D’Amelio stunned by rude paparazzi

A video uploaded to TikTok by user ‘blesstune’ shows Dixie posing for some pics while out at an event.

As the cameras flash, one photographer can be heard asking Dixie what sounds like, “What’s the deal?”

Dixie then turns toward the paps and asks, “Why are you yelling?” seemingly off put by the camera person’s demeanor.

However, the pap’s response is what has fans dropping their jaws. “You’re not looking! That’s why!” they yelled back, leaving Dixie clearly stunned.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

The TikToker’s look of utter confusion and bewilderment has taken over the TikTok celebrity fanbase, with viewers berating the photographer’s behavior in the comments section.

“Bruh, why are the paparazzi yelling at them like they’re disciplining them?” one user asked.

“It’s insane to me that paparazzi can harass people in public with no consequences,” another quipped.

“Nah,” a fan wrote. “Walk right off, and when everyone else complains, point right at her and tell them to take it up with her.”

It’s clear that users weren’t here for the paparazzi’s entitlement. Dixie has not commented on the situation at the time of writing… but that’s probably because she’s busy dealing with some ongoing rumors surrounding her love life with Noah Beck.