Dixie D’Amelio fuels dating rumors with fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson

Dixie D’Amelio, sister to the world’s most famous TikTok star, is now at the center of gossip herself following a hint that she is dating one of the app’s other creators: Griffin Johnson.

Like all great mysteries, there are a ton of signs suggesting that Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson are dating—but no definitive proof. The two have been considered TikTok’s “it couple,” following sister Charli D’Amelio’s breakup with Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson back in April.

Boasting a combined 32.2 million followers on the app (a full 26 million courtesy of Dixie), the two would theoretically be quite the power couple, but both have remained equivocal about their status. Most recently, she responded to a fan’s inquiry about their dating, in response to a picture of the two all cuddled up, by simply telling them to “ask Griffin.”

ask griffin — dixie (@dixiedamelio) June 11, 2020

Incredibly coy of the TikTok superstar, yet somehow not nearly as coy as Griffin’s response, or lack thereof.

Given the history of their content, it’s hard to imagine that they’re not dating. The two are constantly affectionate with one another, belying what one traditionally expects from platonic friendships. But it is possible that they’re simply creating such content for show, just like the app’s male stars don dangling, upside-down-cross earrings despite likely not being regular Sunday church attendees.

Still, no one really knows what’s up with these two presumed love birds and it’s possible that they don’t really know, either. Dixie is 18 years old, Griffin is 19, and the internet has only been able to dissect their romantic interests since around October and December, 2019, when each began sharing on TikTok, respectively.

While many acts of courtship involve one party playing hard to get, it appears that both parties here are playing hard to get with their millions of fans—not letting anyone in on their status.

But they certainly do play the game, as each is constantly centering their content around the other in one way or another. While Dixie posted the aforementioned snuggly picture (and Griffin, of course, retweeted it), he has broadcast his own hints as well, most recently by publicizing a negging pet name for her: “stinky.”

dixie’s new nickname is stinky — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) June 11, 2020

As of yet, there has been no confirmation or denial from Griffin on the full extent of him and Dixie’s relationship. And it appears that she won’t be providing any certainty in his stead.

This is a bummer for people who loathe uncertainty, but probably just even better content for millions of TikTok fans who enjoy speculating over their favorite stars’ romantic lives.