Dixie D’Amelio explains hilarious reason she unfollowed Noah Beck after breakup rumors

Published: 22/Jan/2021 19:36

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s most popular couples — but fans were distraught after the two seemed to unfollow each other on social media, sparking breakup rumors.

Dixie and Noah have long been an item in the TikTok fandom; after parting ways with Griffin Johnson amid allegations of cheating last year, Dixie began spending quite a lot of time with Noah, leading fans to suspect they were secretly dating.

After quite some time of claiming they were merely “besties,” Noah officially revealed he and Dixie were dating in October 2020, and the two seemed to be going strong all this time — until January.

On January 22, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dixie had unfollowed Noah on Instagram, sparking rumors that the two lovebirds had called it quits over undisclosed drama.

The situation became even more confusing after Dixie re-followed Noah a short time later, leaving fans completely befuddled and curious as to what prompted the social media distancing.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be related to relationship issues, at all; instead, Dixie laughingly explained that she’d had a classic case of salt after losing a game against her boyfriend and decided to unfollow him in an elaborate joke.

“BAHAHAHAHA! I lost in a game and was being a sore loser, but forgot to re-follow him, lol!” Dixie wrote in an Instagram comment responding to fan speculation.

However, it seems that Noah and Dixie did get into a real argument some time beforehand, with Dixie admitting in an unreleased portion of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast on January 21 that she had deleted all her Instagram stories with Noah as a result of their spat.

“Noah and I got into an argument this morning, and I deleted the stories that I had of me and him together and unliked his photo,” she explained. “And all the Doah fan pages freaked out, and were like, ‘What is happening?’ ‘No way!’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio)

At the time, Dixie admitted that she and Noah weren’t talking to each other — but it seems that the two are back on good terms, allowing die-hard Doah fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Streamer deletes Twitch after clip of him screaming at crying child goes viral

Published: 22/Jan/2021 19:15 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 19:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer yells at child
Twitch

A Madden Twitch streamer has deleted all of his social media accounts after a disturbing clip, which showed him screaming in a child’s face, went viral online.

On January 21, the clip of the streamer – who has since been identified as ‘buckkerz’ – surfaced online and quickly spread throughout the internet.

The short, 28-second clip begins with the streamer playing Madden as a child sits on his lap. Within moments, he is seen slamming his controller on his desk and screaming.

“Godddamn it!” he shouts, which appears to upset the kid. “Three-hundred dollar fucking controller!”

At this point, the child starts crying, causing buckkerz to put him down. “Can I fucking press pause?!” he asks, referencing his faulty controller.

“Just sit right here,” he tells the child. “I’ve got to go. I’m about to fucking lose it.”

It’s unclear who he was talking to on the other end, but shortly thereafter, the video takes a turn for the worst as the young boy cries loudly.

buckkerz twitch channel
Twitch
The streamer changed his video titles to “imsorry.”

The clip ends with buckkerz turning around and yelling, “Shut the fuck up,” right in the kid’s face.

Once the video started to spread, screengrabs appeared online of buckkerz renaming his Twitch videos to “imsorry1234556.”

According to the screenshots from the now-deleted Twitch account, the streamer is a “father and husband,” but it’s unclear if the child in the video is his own.

In addition to deleting Twitch, it  seems like the user purged his Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the clip, and if they implement a ban on the account, even though it has already been deleted.

Users have also credited the Twitter account ‘KBoomhauer’ for bringing attention to the clip. It was originally posted with the caption, “Zoomer parenting,” and has since been reuploaded to many other sites.

In any case, parents or streamers with young children should know better than to literally scream in their faces over a video game controller.