Dixie D’Amelio explains hilarious reason she unfollowed Noah Beck after breakup rumors

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s most popular couples — but fans were distraught after the two seemed to unfollow each other on social media, sparking breakup rumors.

Dixie and Noah have long been an item in the TikTok fandom; after parting ways with Griffin Johnson amid allegations of cheating last year, Dixie began spending quite a lot of time with Noah, leading fans to suspect they were secretly dating.

After quite some time of claiming they were merely “besties,” Noah officially revealed he and Dixie were dating in October 2020, and the two seemed to be going strong all this time — until January.

On January 22, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dixie had unfollowed Noah on Instagram, sparking rumors that the two lovebirds had called it quits over undisclosed drama.

The situation became even more confusing after Dixie re-followed Noah a short time later, leaving fans completely befuddled and curious as to what prompted the social media distancing.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be related to relationship issues, at all; instead, Dixie laughingly explained that she’d had a classic case of salt after losing a game against her boyfriend and decided to unfollow him in an elaborate joke.

“BAHAHAHAHA! I lost in a game and was being a sore loser, but forgot to re-follow him, lol!” Dixie wrote in an Instagram comment responding to fan speculation.

However, it seems that Noah and Dixie did get into a real argument some time beforehand, with Dixie admitting in an unreleased portion of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast on January 21 that she had deleted all her Instagram stories with Noah as a result of their spat.

“Noah and I got into an argument this morning, and I deleted the stories that I had of me and him together and unliked his photo,” she explained. “And all the Doah fan pages freaked out, and were like, ‘What is happening?’ ‘No way!’”

At the time, Dixie admitted that she and Noah weren’t talking to each other — but it seems that the two are back on good terms, allowing die-hard Doah fans to breathe a sigh of relief.