Dixie D’Amelio “broke down” over internet hate: “I feel guilty for being alive”

Published: 5/Feb/2021 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie speaks on mental health hate comments
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio might be a massively popular TikTok star and music artist, but that doesn’t stop the internet from sharing their critiques — and some of the comments have become so brutal that it’s severely impacting her mental health.

The life of an influencer might seem like a daydream; vlogging exotic vacations, trying on hauls of expensive clothes, and raking in the big bucks for posting a couple TikTok videos certainly comes across as a charmed life.

However, many social media stars are finding themselves bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration, with some even becoming victims of frightening stalkers in real life.

While some communities are more voracious than others, it seems that TikTok has become a hive for hateful comments — and it’s wearing Dixie D’Amelio down, who opened up on the topic during a recent episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast with little sis Charli.

 

During the episode, Dixie revealed that she suffers from “explosions of emotions” due to certain health issues that she didn’t elaborate on, admitting that she’s started taking medication for the problem.

That being said, the internet can’t see everything that happens outside of her online posts, leading to multiple instances of commenters hurling criticism toward the star for what they perceive to be an “entitled attitude” on multiple occasions.

“I try to show my actual self, because that’s what people want to see on the internet, but I can’t,” Dixie said.

Dixie D'Amelio looks shocked snail
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
In November 2020, Dixie became the center of international outrage as users accused her of being “disrespectful” to her family’s chef after being unsure of eating snail.

“Recently, I just feel guilty for every single thing I do, for every opportunity I have. I broke down the other day. I was like, ‘Would I be doing more people a favor if I wasn’t here?’ I’m not trying to… for sympathy or anything, I just want to be real. That’s how I’m feeling.”

“I just feel guilty for being alive sometimes, for something I can’t control,” she continued. “It’s affected me personally, and I’ve been feeling this way for months, but when sometimes it gets on the internet and little parts of my actual… you get what I’m trying to say.”

(Topic begins at 4:35)

Dixie is well aware of the lengths the internet can go to make someone feel bad; in December, Dixie was driven to delete the teaser for her song ‘One Whole Day’ after critics brutally roasted the small clip of the music video, and even deleted her Twitter account in January for similar reasons.

It doesn’t look like Dixie is shying away from speaking out on the experience, though, as she even took real hate comments trolls left on her accounts to feature in her ‘Roomates’ music video. While it’s easy to think that influencers are above the struggles of everyday life, it’s always worth noting that there are real people behind the phone screen, no matter how privileged they might seem.

Entertainment

Best memes from the viral Handforth parish council meeting

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:11

by Georgina Smith
Member of the Handforth Parish council meeting on Zoom
Handforth Parish Council

In a bizarre turn of events, a small English town’s parish council Zoom meeting is going insanely viral on the internet, after it descended into unexpected chaos – and people have wasted no time in making memes about the situation.

While 2020 saw some strange and unexpected memes spring from nowhere and promptly go viral, nothing was quite as odd as the latest sensation to spread like wildfire across the internet.

Handforth is a small town in England with a population of just 6,266 (as of the 2011 census,) and is very much the last place you’d expect a viral meme to emerge from.

But that’s exactly what happened after the recording of their parish council meeting in December emerged online, and started to spread through the internet.

It’s safe to say that this parish council meeting was no ordinary council meeting. It seems as though all the members were at odds with one another, with Brian Tolver telling Jackie Weaver that “you have no authority here,” leading to him getting kicked out of the meeting.

The hilarious moments were plenty, leading people across the world to make their own memes of the bizarre situation, the Handforth parish council members becoming unexpectedly iconic overnight.

One user even decided to make an alignment chart for every member of the meeting, another recreating the poor quality cameras with previously viral images of various different animals.

The star of the meeting was undoubtedly Jackie Weaver, who many consider to be iconic after the events of the meeting.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Fact-checking Twitter account FullFact even got involved by reaching out to find out whether Jackie really does have any authority on the Handforth Parish Council, after that became a topic of issue among the members in the Zoom call.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: FullFact

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: tomcroasdell

Jackie asking people to, “refer to her as Britney Spears from now on,” naturally sparked many tweets, after she revealed that one of the group members had just decided to call himself the clerk – even though he isn’t.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: Jules_adv

The hidden gem of a Zoom meeting from December has now spread quickly across the internet, with people embracing totally unexpected viral sensation.