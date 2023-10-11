Disruptive flier who “throws a tantrum” goes viral for getting booted from plane

A passenger is going viral on TikTok after throwing a “tantrum” on an AirAsia flight, resulting in an argument with staff after his flight got delayed.

It’s no secret that flying can be a stressful experience. From making sure you’re at the airport on time to getting through security and sitting in a cramped plane, it makes sense why some travelers opt for road trips instead.

On top of that, it seems like there have been a rash of viral incidents showing fliers losing their cool lately. From a woman claiming one of her fellow passengers was “not real” to another gal ‘upgrading’ her seats by covering them in plastic wrap, it definitely seems like flying is more tiring than ever before.

Now, another plane-related incident is taking social media by storm after a passenger got into a verbal spat with airport staff when his flight got delayed.

Screenshots via DFW PD/TikTok A woman went viral on TikTok this year for going on a rant claiming one of her fellow passengers on her flight was “not real.”

Man kicked off plane after throwing “tantrum” due to delay

Several videos have gone viral on TikTok showing a passenger on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi making loud remarks and being disruptive on the plane.

Based on the available videos, it appears as though the passenger got into a verbal spat with staff after issues with loading cargo caused the flight to get delayed, prompting them to ask him to step off the flight.

Despite their instructions, the man refused to do so, saying in English, “I’m not getting out. I’m not going out, bro. …I didn’t insult, bro. Tell the captain I didn’t insult nobody.”

“You cannot fly,” the staff said in response.

According to a comment from the passenger who uploaded the video, the flight was delayed due to issues with the cargo. The flier was purportedly not satisfied, despite the chief stewardess begging him to be patient.

Eventually, the passenger was escorted off the plane, with his behavior garnering a slew of criticism from other fliers onboard who were happy to let him know how they felt about his behavior.

However, he was allowed to return to the craft, which later landed in Langkawi airport. During the flight, it was reported that the passenger continued his behavior, even calling other fliers “cowards.”

Thus far, those two videos have garnered millions of views each as commenters poured in expressing their thoughts on the situation.

