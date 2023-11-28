Disneyland streaker arrested for proving “it’s a small world” by getting naked in ride

Disneyland’s famous It’s a Small World ride was invaded by a naked streaker shocking parkgoers. Police have detained the man they believe responsible.

Disneyland and controversy seem to go hand in hand. This year alone the happiest place on Earth has banned someone for sneaking alcohol in, trapped a Twitch streamer on a ride, and had an OnlyFans model film content there.

Of course, there’s still room for magic at Disneyland. The theme park is a popular spot for viral proposals. Unfortunately, something a little less magical happened on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at around 1:30 PM for wandering around naked in the It’s a Small World ride according to People Magazine. Videos of the incident have hit the wider internet and gone viral.

The initial videos showed footage of the Disneyland streaker walking around through the ride in their glasses and underwear. The man began interfering with certain props that were part of the ride as well as its famous animatronics.

Other more graphic videos surfaced showing the man completely naked and attempting to avoid security by jumping into the ride’s water. In these clips, an onlooker can be heard shouting at the streaker “idiot! In front of all these kids!”.

One of the parkgoers present for the incident told Entertainment Weekly that the man streaking did not appear to be entirely present. “He just didn’t look like he knew where he was,” they explained. “He looked worried. My friends and I had seen him, and it looked like he was going to jump on us.”

A spokesperson from the Disneyland Resort responded to questions from Deadline and explained that the man left his boat while the ride was in motion. Park operators apparently halted the ride when they became appraised of the situation.

Anaheim police arrested the 26-year-old at the scene on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. They also confirmed that nobody had been harmed during the incident.

A spokesperson from the police department also relayed that the man had been taken to hospital as a precaution and to be tested for narcotics.