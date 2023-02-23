Disneyland speaks out after dangerous Guardians of the Galaxy TikTok trend goes viral

Disneyland has issued a security warning in response to a dangerous trend that’s gone viral on TikTok, involving the park’s Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

TikTok is a haven for all sorts of viral content. The platform has spawned a slew of popular trends over the years, including everything from pasta recipes, athletic challenges, and even making bags and dresses sell out from online stores.

However, the latest craze taking over the app has been deemed so dangerous that a major corporation is speaking out against it.

This particular trend involves Disneyland’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout’ ride. The attraction boasts a 199 foot tall elevator drop tower, which was renovated from the famed Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to the Marvel property back in 2017.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios The Guardians of the Galaxy have their own ride at Disneyland.

A few TikTokers have been filming their experiences on the Mission Breakout ride. During the ride’s big drops, these users will unbuckle their seatbelts to get maximum air time on the attraction, recording the whole thing to post on TikTok.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disneyland posts warning signs in response to dangerous TikTok trend

Disneyland has since issued a warning against this trend, posting signs asking riders to avoid unbuckling their seatbelts in the ride queue. Officials for Disneyland claim that the warnings were posted in direct response to the TikTok trend.

These officials also stated that park guests who refuse to fasten their seatbelts on the ride will be asked to vacate the premises.

Article continues after ad

According to reports from KTLA, “multiple incidents of unsafe guest behavior” have been reported at the park recently in wake of the online craze.

This is far from the only dangerous trend that’s taken hold of TikTok; the app has come under fire in the past for a slew of potentially harmful fads, including one where users cooked their chicken in NyQuil, among more serious and life-threatening trends like the blackout challenge, which has resulted in the deaths of several young people.