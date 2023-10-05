Disneyland bans woman for trying to sneak alcohol in with creative trick

A Disneyland guest is going viral on TikTok after their sister uploaded a video to the app detailing how they were banned from the theme park after being caught sneaking in alcohol using some creative methods

While Disneyland is largely catered towards children and a younger audience, the most magical place on Earth is also enjoyed by adults. However, instead of getting lost in the beauty of the characters and the land, some adults try to find ways to make the experience more mature.

In a new viral TikTok, Ness, who goes by Nessa.Gado on the social media app, shared with her audience a sneaky way to bring alcohol from outside Disneyland into the venue. Given that the act is prohibited, Ness shared with her audience how to bring alcohol into Disneyland via chip containers.

However, Disneyland was quick to catch on to the hack. “My sister got banned from Disney,” began the TikTok. The footage then goes on to showcase how the creator’s sister emptied a can of Doritos and others chips and filled them with bottles of alcohol.

The TikTok, which can be viewed down below, has garnered over 1.1 million views and almost 3,000 comments.

After showing off the hack, the TikTok then cuts to Gado’s sister being escorted away by Disney security after she was caught sneaking in the alcohol. As a result, Ness revealed that her sister was then banned from the park. However, it is unclear if the ban is permanent or for a specific amount of time.

The comments section in the video also revealed that, following this incident, Disney security has now begun asking adults to open their chip cans to ensure that no one else is following in the footsteps and copying this hack.

“I went last week and brought actual pringles and they were shaking them,” one recent visitor recalled. “I was like, ‘It’s real chips.’”

“Went 4 days ago and security was making everyone open their chip cans,” another commented.

Given that this isn’t the first creative method Disney Land visitors have adopted to sneak alcohol in, it’s only a matter of time before the next hack for bringing in alcohol goes viral on the likes of TikTok.

