Disney CEO says Mulan’s Disney Plus premiere is a “one-off”

Disney has announced that Mulan will be debuting on its Disney Plus streaming service, but via special premium premiere access.

In a August 4 investors call, Disney revealed that the film will finally debut on September 4; however, subscribers will have to pay $29.99 to watch the movie through some sort of in-app purchase.

Advertisement

According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Mulan will also be coming to theaters, although it’s unclear where the film will be shown.

Read More: 4 video games we want to see adapted into Netflix series

Most recently, Warner Bros announced that Tenet would be premiering internationally on August 26 before its US release a week later on September 3.

Advertisement

It’s possible that Mulan follows suit and offers both the theatrical and Disney Plus versions at different times.

Read More: Hasan hits back at Leafy over Pokimane drama

That all said, it’s unlikely that this model of release becomes the norm.

“We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Chapek explained. “We find it very interesting to take a premiere offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it.”

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how this release performs and if Disney ultimately decides to use it for future releases such as the Marvel Black Widow film, currently scheduled for November 6, 2020.

The original 1998 Mulan animated movie was well-received, eventually leading to Disney to develop a live-action version after the success of other remakes such as The Jungle Book.

The film stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei as Mulan and martial arts star Donnie Yen as Commander Tung. It’s directed by New Zealander Niki Caro.