Disney accused of ‘downplaying’ “painful wedgie” waterslide injury amid lawsuit

Disney has been accused of “running interference” amid an ongoing lawsuit surrounding a “serious” waterslide injury that occurred at one of its theme parks.

For thrill-seekers, the Humunga Kowabunga might just sound like the perfect ride. Found at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida, it’s advertised as the “fastest, steepest waterslide” on offer in Typhoon Lagoon.

On their website, it states that riders “won’t know what’s coming” when they make the 214-foot drop, but now it seems the ride has delivered on that promise a little too well.

Article continues after ad

A woman and her husband are suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts after she was left with “severe and permanent bodily” injuries sustained while riding down the 65-meter waterslide — and internet users are theorizing that Disney is trying to “downplay” the incident.

Article continues after ad

Emma McGuinness was celebrating her 30th birthday with her husband Edward and his family when their holiday at the resort was cut short on October 14, 2019.

According to the lawsuit filed last Wednesday, Emma suffered “serious” injuries when she made impact with water at the bottom of a “near-vertical, five-story drop” in the slide. While the water was meant to slow riders down, it also caused her one-piece bathing suit to be “violently forced inside her.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs,” the lawsuit read. Emma was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later had to see a specialist for gynecologic injuries.

Article continues after ad

Now the couple is suing for compensatory damages and taxable costs, the suit alleging Disney was “negligent and breached its duties of reasonable care”. Internet users were quick to respond to the news, alleging “interference” may be involved in how the lawsuit has been reported on so far.

Article continues after ad

Claiming Emma’s “very serious” injuries were being downplayed by Disney as a “painful wedgie”, one Twitter user wrote; “Intentionally lying about the severity of a plaintiff’s claims to falsely paint them as some greedy scammer abusing the legal system should be additionally sue-able as [fraud or defamation in my opinion].”

Article continues after ad

Another person sarcastically wrote, “Ah yes, because I’ve totally had a bad wedgie cause major gynecological injury and damage reproductive systems and intestines so bad they had to be operated on! Quit running interference for Disney!”

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell whether Disney will have to pay for the couple’s sought-after “damages exceeding $50,000, exclusive of interest and costs.” Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.