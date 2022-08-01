Disguised Toast threatens to delete “clickbait” YouTube clip channels with strikes

Emma Hill . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Popular Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has hit out at YouTube channels that are clipping his livestreams for “clickbait.”

Clip channels can be an important tool to help fans catch highlights from a streamer’s feed if they’ve missed out in some way.

However, some creators have landed in hot water after moments from their livestreams have been clipped and taken out of context by some YouTube channels.

But, Disguised Toast says he has “had enough.” The Twitch star has even claimed that he will have any clip channels deleted if they continue to “clickbait” his content.

Disguised Toast slams YouTube clip channels

Disguised Toast was streaming from Japan on August 1 and was describing his brief tour around a ‘Love Hotel’ in Tokyo.

However, he suddenly stopped himself to send out a warning to clip channels. The streamer claimed: “If there’s any clip channels out there and you clickbait anything I say, I’ve had enough. I’ve seen so many clips channel take my words and sentences out of context and post it on YouTube for mad views.

I notice that. If you do it one more time, I will copyright strike you and I will have your channel deleted because it’s getting out of hand.”

Toast quickly got back on track and told his story of his short look at the hotel and explained he went there to “rest.”

His fans praised him for the move praising Toast for calling them out and to go “get ’em!”

The streamer has been open about his struggles with creating content following on from his OTV trip to Japan. Although, it’s clear he’s not afraid to call out clippers who take his work out of context for views.