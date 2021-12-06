Disguised Toast thinks he knows why he wasn’t invited to Jimmy Fallon’s Among Us lobby

Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang has explained why he was left out of the Among Us lobby that Jimmy Fallon hosted with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.

When Jimmy Fallon organized an Among Us game with some top actors and streamers, there was one notable omission from the list of players, with Toast — who played a huge hand in the growing popularity of Among Us — missing out.

It’s something his peers pointed out after the fact, with Valkyrae admitting she was “really bummed” that he wasn’t there.

While Toast himself was probably pretty bummed, too, he’s spoken out a bit on the situation and why he thinks he might have been left out.

While there was never a reason given for Disguised Toast being left out — Fallon might not have even known Toast was involved with this crew of players at all — the streamer does have an idea.

“One thing I thought about a lot is maybe I don’t have that mainstream appeal,” he said. “When I look at Rae, who’s funny and very animated, and a beautiful woman. CORPSE has music, a cool personality, deep voice. Sykkuno, nice voice, cute boy.”

While his fans would disagree, Toast obviously believes that he lacks some of the qualities his peers have that would entice someone like Jimmy Fallon and his massive audience across America.

While Toast was speaking, many in his chat were arguing that he does have many of the traits he listed about his friends, arguing that he definitely should have been invited to join.

While not guaranteed, another opportunity like this could come up, and, with support from the likes of Valkyrae, Disguised Toast might get to be involved next time.