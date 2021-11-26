Disguised Toast stuns fans after sharing pictures of his weight loss journey

Star streamer Justin ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang went viral recently after he detailed his journey of losing 30 pounds over the course of a year.

After spending two years streaming exclusively on Facebook, Disguised Toast has returned to Twitch.

On November 24, the OfflineTV member made his triumphant return to the streaming platform where he originally made his name.

Now, Toast has made more headlines by sharing his personal fitness journey, which led to him losing a whopping 30 pounds.

Disguised Toast weight loss goes viral

Toast sent a tweet on November 25, showing the before and after pictures of his weight loss journey.

The first picture of him at 165 lbs, and the second is of him at 135 lbs. There is a jarring difference between the two, as you can tell he put a lot of effort into his weight loss over the course of the year.

In the tweet, he said, “I turn 30 today. One of the goals I set for myself over the last year was to make more of an effort in being physically active and dressing better before hitting my 30s. Last year I weight 165lbs, today I’m 135lbs.”

I turn 30 today. One of the goals I set for myself over the last year was to make more of an effort in being physically active and dressing better before hitting my 30s. Last year I weight 165lbs, today I’m 135lbs. pic.twitter.com/0T5a2tf1hY — Toast (@DisguisedToast) November 26, 2021

The tweet instantly went viral and has notched over 6,500 retweets and 179,000 likes, at the time of writing.

With meeting his fitness goals, and shifting back over to Twitch, we’re looking at a whole new and improved Disguised Toast.