Disguised Toast reveals struggles with streaming: “I lost my mojo”

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

After Disguised Toast decided to extend his stay in Japan, the streamer revealed that he has been struggling to create content.

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is one of the most popular Twitch streamers and has amassed a huge 2.6 million followers since his debut. The content creator is known for his laidback personality and comical streams with OTV members.

The group recently took a two-week trip to Japan, which proved to be both an incredible and life-changing experience for Toast and his friends. However, the streamer has now revealed that he has been finding it difficult to make new and exciting content.

Disguised Toast reveals struggles with streaming

Like most Twitch streamers, there are times when coming up with ideas can be difficult. This is especially true when you stream every day without any real break. Well, Disguised Toast recently announced to his fans that he’s been finding it difficult to get back into the rhythm of things, following his stay in Japan.

“I’m sure there’s content there somewhere but I can’t figure out how to do content anymore,” said Toast. “You know why? It’s because it’s been three weeks since I did content and I forgot how to do it, especially IRL content. So, I’m in a lot of trouble chat and I don’t know what to do anymore, I lost my mojo.”

“Like, sometimes I think to myself, like ‘why are people watching my content?’ It’s so weird. Why would you watch a guy eat Disneyland snacks? Why did one million people watch me eat Disneyland snacks? I’m getting in my head again, I always do this every now and then,” explained Toast.

“I try and think about why people watch me and try and like play into it. Among Us is easy as I know why people watch me as I’m being smart, but when it comes to IRL content, I wonder why people are watching me. It’s throwing me off.”

Whether he’ll take a break from streaming remains to be seen, but for now, Toast seems to be figuring out what his next moves will be.