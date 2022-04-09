Disguised Toast explains why he respects YouTubers more than Twitch streamers

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang revealed he respects YouTubers more than Twitch streamers, and he explained why, claiming it’s because they can exist independently from each other.

During an OfflineTV Podcast episode featuring Matt Stonie, a popular YouTuber with more than 15 million subscribers, Toast said that he respects YouTubers more than streamers despite being one himself.

After highlighting some fundamental differences between the two, he explained why he feels that way, referring to the fact that streamers are “incentivized to collaborate” while YouTubers can make it on their own.

“I feel like I have more respect for YouTubers,” said Toast, putting it bluntly. “But that also might be because I’m so deeply integrated with the streaming community. I know how the sausage is made, and it is ugly.

“I think it’s easier for YouTubers to exist independently from each other. Like, they can just do their own thing. Whereas with streaming, you are very incentivized to collaborate, and it kind of creates very weird dynamics.

“You’re also in competition because a viewer can only watch one live stream at the same time, for the most part. Whereas with YouTube, it’s like, I can watch this video then I can watch that video in my own time.”

In the end, that’s what ultimately shapes his view.

“You can be successful on YouTube on your own, and that is more respectable to me than it coming down to who you know, who you collab with, and the amount of drama you farm.”

Toast admitted there are probably lots of “middle-tier drama channel” YouTubers who do things in a similar way to certain Twitch streamers, and if he were aware of them, he’d have less respect for them, too.

However, he’s a massive fan of the way the YouTubers he does watch go about their content and believes it’s more deserving of his respect.