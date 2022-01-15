Disguised Toast claps back at “cryptobros” spamming him with NFT offers

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang clapped back at ‘crypto bros’ who are spamming him with NFT promotion emails, telling them to ‘piss off’ and that he has no interest in partnering with them.

NFTs have taken the internet by storm since gaining traction in 2021. Streamers and internet celebrities like Alinity, Amouranth, Logan Paul, and FaZe Banks have made lots of money from buying and selling them.

However, not everyone is on board with the trend. Asmongold, Mizkif, and Sodapoppin are notable examples. Disguised Toast revealed that he falls in that category, too, after calling out ‘crypto bros’ who spam him with emails.

Toast vented about it on Twitter. “My work email is just filled with crypto bros trying to promote their NFT platforms,” he said.

To illustrate his point, he shared an image showing that the last 16 emails he’d received have all been from people and businesses trying to promote their own NFT agendas.

However, he’s not even slightly interested in partnering up with them. “Piss off with your weird monkey art. The only monkey I care about is Monkey D. Luffy.”

Toast’s Monkey D. Luffy reference ties into his love for anime, which he recently got banned on Twitch for after watching episodes on stream. He later admitted that it was part of his plan to scare other streamers.

However, he doesn’t share the same love for NFTs. If his latest comments are anything to go by, it seems like not even a thousand emails from ‘crypto bros’ could swoon him.