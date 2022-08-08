Disguised Toast calls Ninja a “liar” over his Twitch masterclass: “He’s lying to you”

Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has hit out at Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his Twitch streaming MasterClass sessions, even calling the streaming star a “liar.”

In March 2022, widely successful streamer Ninja launched his own MasterClass series all about how to kickstart a streaming career.

However, with the course costing $180 USD per year, some claimed that the series was a ‘cash grab’ given how there was no guarantee that it could lead to a rookie streamer’s success.

Twitch star Disguised Toast wasn’t afraid to share his feelings over the controversial course. He also added that beginning a streaming career is much more than just “pressing the stream button.”

Disguised Toast roasts Ninja’s MasterClass series

While playing Dinkum on August 7, Disguised Toast opened up about how tough it can be for up-and-coming streamers to hit it big in the beginning.

Speaking to his chat, he stressed that a streamer’s career will “never ever start with you pressing the stream button.”

However, he also took the opportunity to swipe at Ninja’s 2022 MasterClass series: “I know you paid 200 bucks for Ninja to tell you that. He’s lying to you. Ninja is a liar.”

This isn’t the first time that Toast has roasted Ninja over his costly streaming course. He previously claimed he does the complete “opposite” of everything Ninja supposedly does to make it as a popular creator.

However, Toast shared his own words of wisdom on how to succeed: “Your streaming career starts either with you starting a YouTube channel, you starting a TikTok channel, or you being really good at a game of your choosing. Once you are good at either of those things […] then you can start streaming.”

As one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, it’s safe to say Ninja has enjoyed a great deal of success thanks to his streaming know-how. Although, Toast clearly has his own strategies which have helped propel his career.