Disguised Toast and Pokimane admit they pay more attention to subscribers

Disguised Toast and Pokimane shared their thoughts and attitude towards viewers who subscribe to their channels versus those who don’t, the two content creators seemingly on the same page when it comes to their views on different types of viewers they engage with.

During a recent addition of the OfflineTV podcast, Disguised Toast and Pokimane were asked about how much attention they pay to their subscribers and if this takes priority over more casual viewers.

While Toast began the conversation by confirming “hell yeah”, Pokimane agreed, admitting “it’s hard not too.”

Toast the joking adding that “if you’re given $5 a month and you know, everyone else is just leeching free entertainment, f**k those guys.” Poki followed suit and said how, “they’re not even paying for their damn WI FI and they’re watching from McDonalds.”

However, the two content creators then changed their tone, thinking over the question seriously. Toast mentioning how “there are some streamers with that attitude. Like they hate non-subs.”

“That’s weird,” agreed Pokimane. “Like have you never not had the money to subscribe? You know what I mean?” Toast then confirming “Yes. But some people just really love money.”

For Pokimane, discussing viewers is something that she does quite frequently when streaming. With the streamer open about her struggles with online trolls and her desire to have online users like that held accountable for these negative and harmful words.

During a December 2022 broadcast, Pokimane revealed her plans to have some sort of legislation put in place to protect content creators. “I would like to facilitate the creation of legislation that holds people accountable for the actions that they do online,” she said. “I don’t know if I should get into the details because it might rattle some folks, but yes.

