Discord launches new privacy feature users have waited years for

Discord is launching a new “ignore” feature that gives you the ability to hide messages from users without having to block them entirely.

Since its launch in 2015, Discord has continued to upgrade the messaging app with hundreds of new features and even complete redesigns.

Back in October, Discord launched a new “ICYMI” feed that gives users the ability to check out what is going on across all of your joined servers.

Its block feature, however, has been the point of contention among many community members, with some asking for a way to hide messages from users without blocking them on the app entirely.

On February 10, 2025, Discord announced that a new ‘Ignore’ feature is rolling out to users that will let them do just that.

Discord announces ignore feature that mutes users

Revealed just ahead of Safer Internet Day 2025, Discord’s new ignore feature allows users to “manage their social boundaries in a gentler way.”

“Currently, you can block a user to prevent interactions with them, but we’ve heard from our users that this can sometimes feel confrontational and scary. This is particularly the case for teen users who often want to take space without the person knowing,” Discord said.

With the existing block function, messages from the user are hidden under a prompt and they will no longer be able to DM you or tag you in a server. With ignore, you’ll still be able to hide their messages in a server, but DMs will still go through.

To help protect your peace, however, notifications about those DMs will not be pushed through so you can check your messages at your own leisure.

Among the other changes Discord is making in 2025 is a new redesign of its desktop app that began rolling out to users in early February.

The idea of a redesigned app leaked back in 2024 as four different designs caught the attention of Discord users across X. The company hasn’t addressed the new design launch, but users so far are impressed.