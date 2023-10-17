Dillon Danis sends message to Drake after Logan Paul bet: “I thought we were friends”

Dillon Danis had a message for rap star Drake after the artist bet $850K that Logan Paul would win their viral boxing match by KO.

Mixed martial artist Dillon Danis faced off with YouTube star Logan Paul in the boxing ring on October 14 after months of feuding on social media.

Their bout was shaping up to be one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing matches yet, due in no small part to Danis incessantly going after Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, in a plethora of posts on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

In fact, even major celebrities showed an interest in this viral internet fight, with the likes of Canadian rapper Drake betting a whopping $850,000 that Logan would win by KO.

Article continues after ad

Despite all of Danis’s posturing (and even cutting Paul’s face with a microphone during a faceoff scuffle), Logan Paul ended up taking the victory by DQ after his opponent tried to pull off some grappling moves in the ring.

In response to Danis’s loss, Drake posted a humorous video poking fun at the fighter online, referencing the major payday he supposedly made thanks to Paul’s big win.

Article continues after ad

Dillon Danis says Drake’s $850K bet on Logan Paul was “messed up”

Danis addressed the situation during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the show’s titular host asked him about his feelings regarding Drake’s bet.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“We’re friends, too!” he exclaimed when Morgan brought up the topic. “That hurt me.”

Article continues after ad

“Me and Drake were friends, so I didn’t like how he supported Logan,” he continued, going on to claim that Drake “has a new number now,” so he couldn’t reach him to talk about the bet. “It’s messed up. Hopefully he watches this and reaches out to me.”

Article continues after ad

“He should have bet on me. I don’t know. I thought we were friends, Drake. That’s messed up. Logan’s not one of us. We don’t sue. We don’t do lawsuits, you know? Drake is a gangster, like me. We don’t do that kinda stuff. I think Drake would have sided with me, in my opinion.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 6:55)

Thus far, Drake hasn’t offered a response to Dillon’s latest comments — but it’s clear that he supports the Paul brothers’ boxing endeavors, having bet $400K on Jake Paul ahead of his bout with Tommy Fury earlier this year.