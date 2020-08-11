Dillon Danis responds to Logan Paul with $1 million fight offer

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has fuelled rumors he could be fighting Logan Paul by offering him $1 million if he can beat him in a wrestling match on Twitter.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul are a huge part of the YouTube boxing phenomenon that continues to grow, with stars such as KSI and AnEsonGib stepping into the ring to challenge their fellow creators.

In recent months the Paul brothers have even begun pulling in celebrities from other walks of fame including members of the Hype House who staged a match inside Jake Paul’s own boxing ring.

More recently Jake Paul confirmed his next match would be against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, although the match has been postponed until November.

On Monday night Logan Paul tweeted that he’d give $10,000 to any influencer that could beat him in a wrestling match. Danis retweeted him and said $1 million "if you can beat me."

1 millon if you can beat me. https://t.co/ECRUAcTqki — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 11, 2020

Just last week Danis, hinted in an interview with ESPN MMA that he would be fighting one of the Paul brothers. He said: “About Logan Paul. They have reached out, so like it will happen. One of them will happen - 100%."

Dillon Danis is an MMA fighter and training partner of Conor McGregor. The 26-year-old has feuded with the Paul brothers before and has even bet $1 million on a fight in the past via a comment on Instagram

Danis wasn’t the only fighter to lay down their gauntlet. MMA fighter and retired UFC star Ben Askren, responded: “I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all.”

I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all https://t.co/uuYVxnqJvn — Funky (@Benaskren) August 11, 2020

Logan hit back with the word “chill” and a screenshot of a google result showing the result of Askren's encounter with middleweight contender Jorge Masivdal, when he was knocked out within 5 seconds by a flying knee in 2019. Askren quickly snapped back “Sh** happens, you think you can last 1 minute or no?”

Several high-profile creators also responded to Logan’s tweet including makeup artist James Charles who replied “Pay up.” Youtuber Corinna Kopf also replied: “Okay I’ll give it a go”.

$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020

Bradley Martyn, a bodybuilder and fitness influencer, responded with “?”, to which Logan responded “a worthy opponent.”

Zach Clayton, a musician and creator with 6 million followers on TikTok responded “I’ll milly rock ur sh*t.” Logan hit back, “Who the f**k are you?”

Whether a fight with Dillon Danis goes ahead or not, it looks as though Logan Paul has more than enough influencers to choose from.