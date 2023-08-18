Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul is “informant” on Logan for him

Dillon Danis has claimed that Jake Paul is an “informant” on his brother Logan as he continues his trash talk for the upcoming fight between the two.

For years, Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers have been going back and forth on social media about a fight between him and at least one of them. It always seemed that Logan would be the one to trade blows with him, and that finally appears to be the case.

After a few years, and rumored fight dates, the long-time rivals will be standing across the ring from each other come October 14. They’re fighting as the co-main event to KSI’s fight with Tommy Fury, and that has only ramped up their trash talk.

Danis has certainly been the one leading the charge on that front. He keeps taking personal shots at Logan’s new fiance, Nina Agdal, repeatedly bringing up her dating history. The former MMA star has also claimed he wanted to put up a $400k penalty if he backs out of the fight, but Logan’s camp went for just $100k.

Dillon Danis says Jake Paul is one of his “informants” on Logan

There have been rumblings that the fight might be in jeopardy as there has been legal troubles between them. Though, that’s not stopped Danis’ quest to own Logan’s head space.

After Kick streamer Adin Ross speculated that he must have an informant in Logan’s camp, given all the photos of Nina and her previous partner, Dillon threw out two names.

“My informants are Mike Majlak & Jake Paul,” he said.

Naturally, he didn’t expand on that, but claimed that Logan has tried to get him banned from Twitter/X for “targeted harassment” over the photos he keeps posting.

During an appearance on the FULL SEND Podcast, Danis also suggested that Logan has been unable to train since he started posting the photos and that he’s winning the mind games as he believes Logan has been arguing with his fiance over it.