Dillon Danis caught in cocktail bar before Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis has been spotted in a cocktail bar the night before his highly-anticipated fight with Logan Paul.

After months of back and forth, Dillon Danis is finally set to step into the ring with Logan Paul on October 14, where they’ll touch gloves and settle their beef once and for all.

The feud between the two has majorly heated up over the past couple of months, where since the fight was announced Danis has repeatedly fired shots at Logan’s fiance Nina Adgal. The former UFC star has shared photos of his opponent’s fiance across social media, to where the Danish model has hit back with a restraining order and a lawsuit.

Now that fight week is here, where the two will go blow for blow on October 14 in the sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, things have only heated up even further. Ahead of their highly-anticipated clash in the ring, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis went toe-to-toe for a face-off, and chaos quickly ensued after Danis threw his microphone at Logan’s face, leaving him bleeding.

Dillon Danis caught in bar before fighting Logan Paul

It appears that Dillon Danis is more confident than ever, as the MMA fighter was seen in a bar before fight night.

According to Twitter/X user ‘tom_chels’, the former UFC star was in Cloud 23, a cocktail bar in Manchester, at roughly one in the morning before his fight against Logan Paul.

Danis was filmed sitting with friends and other female accomplices in front of a tray of Tequila. Although, according to the original poster, the 30-year-old was drinking non-alcoholic beverages.

“Can confirm it was non-alcoholic,” they wrote. “He was on the non-alcoholic beer.”

Regardless, Danis is still expected to step into the ring on October 14. Not only that, we’ll also be seeing KSI face off against Tommy Fury on the exciting Prime Card.