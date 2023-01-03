Dillard’s customer starts working the register because cashier is too slow

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A woman went viral on TikTok after taking over a register at a Dillard’s department store because the cashier was too slow.

Content creator Shaunya Manus (shaunyamanus) posted a since-deleted video showing several pictures of her standing next to the cashier while typing something on the register.

“When you don’t have time to wait for the cashier… so you step in and type for her,” she wrote in a text overlay of the clip, which amassed almost 500,000 views.

In the comments, some TikTok users speculated that Shaunya worked the register to help the cashier “spell” something.

“Oh goodness what couldn’t we spell this time,” one user wrote. “I have had to help so many Walgreen cashiers this way too,” another added.

In a follow-up, the TikToker said that while she was trying to open a Dillard’s department store credit card, the cashier was struggling to spell her name due to a language barrier. To speed things up, Shaunya offered to fill out the application herself.

“I said ‘Do you want me to do it?’ and she said ‘Sure!'” the TikToker recalled. “She was super awesome, it was just a communication barrier.”

Viewers were divided about the practice of accessing cash registers as a customer, with some condemning it.

“Please don’t make this a habit, our store used to prohibit things like that and we could get in trouble for letting customers behind the counter,” one commented.

“No patience at all…you don’t know if the clerk was on lunch, or bathroom break…smh,” another wrote.

Others, however, appreciated and thanked Shaunya for helping out.

“Thank you for being so patient & nice to minimum wage workers,” one wrote.

“That’s super sweet of you to help her out,” another added.

