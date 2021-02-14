Logo
Entertainment

Diego Martir beefs with ex Desiree Montoya’s boyfriend after cosy TikToks

Published: 14/Feb/2021 20:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Diego Martir/Desiree Montoya

Share

TikTok

Diego Martir and Desiree Montoya may have broken up nearly two years ago, but it looks like this former couple may be reuniting just in time for Valentine’s Day… Despite the fact that Desiree already has a boyfriend.

Fans first started to get suspicious when Danielle Cohn posted a TikTok of the two dancing on February 13. Although it just seemed like two friends hanging out, things then escalated when Montoya’s boyfriend, Rene Alegria, made his feelings known about the two exes getting close, simply commenting ‘…’ on their video.

However, following drama page TikTok Room’s reportage of this Diego claimed in a comment that Desiree was, in fact, single and not dating anyone. Unfortunately, if that was the case, Alegria didn’t get the memo, as he revealed in an Instagram Live that as far as he was concerned, he was dating Desiree. “Yeah we’re dating, I ain’t trying to make a big deal out of it,” he said. “I’m gonna let her handle this situation, and if she doesn’t that’s cool – either way, I’m still with her.”

Things then became a little more messy after Martir uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to Desiree while she laid on top of him and plucked his eyebrows. She also appeared to post a topless picture of her ex to her Instagram story. Unsurprisingly, this led to Rene losing his cool, as he commented saying “I’m finna whoop Diego” before calling him a “little kid” on his Instagram story.

Empathizing with Alegria, many fans felt that Martir was crossing boundaries with his ex. One Instagram user asked: “Isn’t that basically cheating?” while another said: “And the fact that DIEGO is okay with her laying on him makes me sick to my stomach.” Several other fans branded Diego and Montoya “disrespectful” in Instagram comments.

Responding to this criticism, Diego said in an Instagram comment: “How am I being problematic? I’m going for Desiree’s birthday, ya’ll mad weird. The kid [Rene] can like or dislike me I don’t care, it’s his opinion.”

Hinting at a potential fight between the two, Martir later posted to his story that he’d “be in Houston [where Alegria lives] in a few days.” Meanwhile, Desiree is yet to comment publicly on the situation and clarify her relationship status.

Entertainment

PewDiePie calls out “snitch” 6ix9ine in diss track against Cocomelon YouTube channel

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:22 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 18:25

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie mocking rapper 6ix9ine in Coco diss track.
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg took his diss track game to the next level by unleashing a blistering number against children’s YouTube channel, Cocomelon. His new song ‘Coco’ also jokes about rapper 6ix9ine being a “snitch.”

PewDiePie surprised viewers in 2018 when he dropped his hit song ‘B**ch Lasagna’. The parody single took his feud with T-Series to a whole new level, and has accumulated over 280 million views.

Kjellberg made his return to music game on February 14 with another diss track – this time aimed at children’s channel Cocomelon. The Swede also used the moment to also jokingly challenge rapper 6ix9ine.

Screenshot of PewDiePie destroying 6ix9ine statue in Coco diss-track.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie destroys a doll of rapper 6ix9ine with a katana sword in his new diss track.

PewDiePie calls out 6ix9ine while roasting kids YouTube channel

The Cocomelon “diss track” is of course comedic, and the 31-year-old has told viewers that he has no actual beef with the channel. The new video is four minutes of Pewds delivering blistering lyrics while dressed up as a Mr Rogers clone hosting his own nightmarish children’s show.

From Santa Clause being fake to pets being buried in the backyard, he does not hold back roasting Cocomelon’s child content. The entertainer even dawns samurai armor before using a katana to destroy the channel’s signature watermelon logo.

In a surprising turn, however, PewDiePie also uses the new single to take aim at rapper 6ix9ine. “Don’t be a f**king snitch. Don’t be like 69, that rainbow f**king b**ch. Rainbow b**ch, hair too bright. Don’t eat lead paint or your brain will end up like 6ix9ine,” he sings jokingly.

As the song winds down, the YouTuber even directly challenges the rap artist “I’m just playing Coco, you know I love you. Not 6ix9ine though, ankle monitor-wearing c**t, I challenge you in a legal fight,” he spits, though fans shouldn’t take this offer too seriously.

Fans of the entertainer have been waiting for the song to drop for a while. The content creator teased it over the past year as the nursery rhyme channel has been inching closer to passing him in subscribers in 2021.

It should be pointed out PewDiePie is known for his sarcastic humor, so the track should be taken as such – comedic. It even ends with a confused child asking “Why is he dissin’ 6ix9ine?”. Only time will tell if the artist responds with his own diss track.