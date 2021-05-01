Did Jake Paul sign with Drake's record label? YouTube star possibly joining OVO Sound - Dexerto

In his latest surprise career move, Jake Paul’s entourage has hinted that the YouTuber-turned-boxer might be signed to hip-hop artist Drake’s own record label, OVO Sound.

On 30 April, people were intrigued when Paul Tweeted that today was the “greatest day of his life.” Although he stayed shtum about any further details, Jake’s friends were less cryptic.

One of Jake’s staff members, Gio Mayoral, posted an Instagram story of himself wearing a GVO chain while a Drake song plays in the background. In the story, he also tagged OVO member Jay Da Barber, who Paul recently helped set up a barber shop.

Meanwhile, Jon Marianek, Jake’s editor, posted a video on his own Instagram story of the YouTuber listening to Drake, remarking that “today has been a crazy day.”

TODAY IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 30, 2021

Rumors of Paul’s alleged signing to OVO Sound comes after his latest single ‘Dummy’, which was released on October 15, featured rapper TV Gucci, who is already signed to the label.

OVO Sound was founded by Drake along with producer Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib. The Toronto-based label specialises in hip-hop and R&B music, and has signings such as PARTYNEXTDOOR, Dvson and Roy Woods.

Jake Paul’s editor shared Jake listening to Drake and said in the caption “Today’s been unreal.” pic.twitter.com/dSRsejpO9l — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 1, 2021

This isn’t the first time Paul has made a surprise U-turn in his career. Like his brother, Logan, he was originally known for his vlogging content on YouTube and his controversial live-streamed marriage to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

He made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 in a fight against internet personality AnEsonGib, and most recently won a boxing match against ONE Welterweight champion Ben Asken.

Paul has also been at the center of sexual assault allegations recently, which he has vehemently denied.