Did Elon Musk buy Google? YouTube hoax goes viral

A viral video on YouTube video has convinced users that Elon Musk bought Google, but it turns out it’s a hoax. Here’s everything we know.

After months of going back and forth regarding his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk became the sole owner of the social media site on October 27, 2022.

Since then, he’s been in the news almost daily as he makes changes such as implementing a policy that banned the account tracking his jet and reactivating Andrew Tate’s account after five years.

He’s back in the news yet again after a viral YouTube video convinced users that Elon bought Google, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Article continues after ad

Did Elon Musk buy Google?

No, Elon Musk did not buy Google. However, many fans are convinced he did due to a YouTube video posted on January 8, 2023.

Titled “Elon Musk: ‘I officially bought Google’,” the video is voiced over by the owner of the ‘Elon Musk Zone’ YouTube channel hosting the hoax.

At the time of writing, it reached over 458,000 views less than a day after it was uploaded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans of the tech magnate quickly shared their opinions in the comments of the video.

“Of course, he can take Google. Most people may not agree. The man had genius abilities,” one user said.

Another replied: “This is awesome thank you Elon you are the greatest.”

Article continues after ad

In the description of the channel, the owner behind it notes that it is a “fan channel” made for “fictive entertainment,” but has definitely managed to convince viewers otherwise.

This isn’t the first hoax surrounding Musk in the last few months either. Last November, fans were convinced his Twitter profile has briefly suspended.