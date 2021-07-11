Did Addison Rae get fired from UFC? TikTok star responds to interview backlash

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has responded after she was slammed on Twitter for ‘taking jobs’ by doing some reporting work for the UFC.

20-year-old Addison Rae was trending Twitter on July 10 after she posted a couple of images of her holding a microphone in front of the UFC background.

She captioned it: “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” referring to her brief stint at Louisiana State University studying sports broadcasting before she blew up on TikTok.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

However, many didn’t take kindly to Addison being granted the sought-after position and criticized her for ‘taking jobs’ from other journalists.

“So you’re taking a job from someone who [dedicates] their time and money to get such a job, whereas you get it because of fame,” one Twitter user wrote. Others criticized her for her caption about her short-lived college studies.

Addison Rae responds to backlash

Amid the Twitter storm, the TikToker quote tweeted her own tweet with the caption, “nvm y’all got me fired.”

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

She also retweeted a Barstool tweet with a picture of her next to the caption, “most hated UFC commentator ever.”

While Addison’s tweets were likely intended as a lighthearted response to the situation, it’s not exactly clear whether she has actually been “fired,” as she didn’t say whether it was just intended to be a one-off appearance, or if she had arranged an ongoing role with the UFC.

Although she received a great deal of backlash, countless fellow creators and fans have tried to counter some of the criticism with support, with many saying that there was nothing wrong with her appearance and that the hate is undeserved.

Both fans and critics alike will now be keeping an eye out for any future work Addison might do with the UFC to find out if she was really fired, but whether she returns to her reporting role or not, she has plenty of other work on the horizon, like her upcoming album.